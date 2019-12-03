Paka maarufu aliyetumiwa kusaidia paka wengine wenye mahitaji afariki

  • 3 Disemba 2019
LilBub looks into camera Haki miliki ya picha Lilbub.com
Image caption Paka huyo alikuwa na wafuasi zaidi ya milioni 5.5m

Lil Bub, paka mwenye wafuasi zaidi ya milioni mbili katika mtandao wa Instagram pekee amefariki dunia.

Bub ndiye paka mwenye umaarufu mkubwa zaidi mtandaoni akiwa na mamilioni ya wafuasi katika mitandao mbalimbali ya kijamii.

Mmiliki wake Mike Bridavsky ametangaza kupitia Instagram kifo cha paka huyo aliyependwa zaidi kwa mtindo wake wa kutoa ulimi nje.

Bub ni paka ambaye aliokotwa akiwa ametelekezwa huku akiwa na ulemavu wa aina mbali mbali. Lakini pia alikuwa amedumaa hivyo siku zote alionekana kama paka mtoto.

Mmiliki wake anasema paka huyo amesaidia kupatikana kwa kiasi cha dola za kimarekani laki saba kipindi chote cha maisha yake kwa ajili ya kusaidia wanyama.

"Bub ameleta mabadiliko makubwa sana katika ulimwengu salama wa wanyama na katika maisha ya watu ulimwenguni" moja kati ya ujumbe wa Instagram punde baada ya kutangazwa kifo chake.

Mmiliki wake bwana Bridavsky alimuasili Bub kutoka kwa rafiki yake ambaye alimuokota katika eneo lenye vifaa chakavu huko Indiana.

Mwaka 2011 alitengeneza blog kupitia Tumblr kwa ajili ya paka huyo, ghafla picha za Bub zikasambaa mtandaoni kama moto hii ni baada ya picha moja ya bub kuwekwa katika ukurasa wa mbele wa tovuti ya majadiliano ya Reddit.

Haki miliki ya picha Getty Images
Image caption "Bub alikuwa mpole na mwenye upendo sana" mmiliki wake alisema

Picha yake ilizua majadiliano mkubwa sana hali iliyopelekea kuandikwa kwa taarifa zake katika magazeti ikiwepo kupewa mualiko katika kipindi kimoja cha televisheni nchini Marekani.

Bub akaanza kuingia mikataba na kampuni mbali mbali huku mmiliki wake akimuandalia kipindi chake katika You Tube.

Na kutumia umaarufu wa paka wake huyo kukusanya pesa kwaajili ya kuwasaidia paka wengine wenye mahitaji maalumu.

Kabla ya kifo chake paka huyo alikua amepata maambukizi katika mifupa yake.

Jumatatu ilitangazwa kuwa Bub paka mwenye wafuasi wengi zaidi katika mitandao ya kijamii amefariki akiwa usingizini.

Na mamilioni ya watu wametoa salamu zao za rambirambi kupitia Instagram,youtube na mitandao mingine ya kijamii.

