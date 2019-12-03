Haki miliki ya picha
Paka huyo alikuwa na wafuasi zaidi ya milioni 5.5m
Lil Bub, paka mwenye wafuasi zaidi ya milioni mbili katika mtandao wa Instagram pekee amefariki dunia.
Bub ndiye paka mwenye umaarufu mkubwa zaidi mtandaoni akiwa na mamilioni ya wafuasi katika mitandao mbalimbali ya kijamii.
Mmiliki wake Mike Bridavsky ametangaza kupitia Instagram kifo cha paka huyo aliyependwa zaidi kwa mtindo wake wa kutoa ulimi nje.
Bub ni paka ambaye aliokotwa akiwa ametelekezwa huku akiwa na ulemavu wa aina mbali mbali. Lakini pia alikuwa amedumaa hivyo siku zote alionekana kama paka mtoto.
Mmiliki wake anasema paka huyo amesaidia kupatikana kwa kiasi cha dola za kimarekani laki saba kipindi chote cha maisha yake kwa ajili ya kusaidia wanyama.
"Bub ameleta mabadiliko makubwa sana katika ulimwengu salama wa wanyama na katika maisha ya watu ulimwenguni" moja kati ya ujumbe wa Instagram punde baada ya kutangazwa kifo chake.
Mmiliki wake bwana Bridavsky alimuasili Bub kutoka kwa rafiki yake ambaye alimuokota katika eneo lenye vifaa chakavu huko Indiana.
Mwaka 2011 alitengeneza blog kupitia Tumblr kwa ajili ya paka huyo, ghafla picha za Bub zikasambaa mtandaoni kama moto hii ni baada ya picha moja ya bub kuwekwa katika ukurasa wa mbele wa tovuti ya majadiliano ya Reddit.
"Bub alikuwa mpole na mwenye upendo sana" mmiliki wake alisema
Picha yake ilizua majadiliano mkubwa sana hali iliyopelekea kuandikwa kwa taarifa zake katika magazeti ikiwepo kupewa mualiko katika kipindi kimoja cha televisheni nchini Marekani.
Bub akaanza kuingia mikataba na kampuni mbali mbali huku mmiliki wake akimuandalia kipindi chake katika You Tube.
Na kutumia umaarufu wa paka wake huyo kukusanya pesa kwaajili ya kuwasaidia paka wengine wenye mahitaji maalumu.
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
Kabla ya kifo chake paka huyo alikua amepata maambukizi katika mifupa yake.
Jumatatu ilitangazwa kuwa Bub paka mwenye wafuasi wengi zaidi katika mitandao ya kijamii amefariki akiwa usingizini.
Na mamilioni ya watu wametoa salamu zao za rambirambi kupitia Instagram,youtube na mitandao mingine ya kijamii.