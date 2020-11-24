This year pro-democracy protests have swept through Thailand, and students like 22-year-old Panusaya are at the heart of it. She and other activists were arrested for their involvement but she was later released on bail.

A livestreamed video of her arrest shows four plain-clothes police officers carrying her from the floor of a hotel room, putting her in a wheelchair and wheeling her out to a police vehicle. Panusaya denies the charges against her, which include sedition.

In August, she took to the stage at a student rally and read out a now-famous 10-point manifesto, calling on the monarchy to refrain from interfering in politics. The move was seen as shocking, as Thailand is one of the few countries with a criminal royal defamation law. Anyone criticising king, queen, heir-apparent or regent could be jailed for up to 15 years.

> Everyone is a world-changer. No matter what you do or who you are, be confident and make your life worth it.