Vanessa Nakate, 23, is a climate activist from Uganda and founder of the Africa-based Rise Up Movement. She campaigns internationally to highlight the impacts of climate change already occurring in Africa. She focuses particularly on how the climate crisis is exacerbating poverty, conflict and gender inequality.
In January 2020, the Associated Press (AP) cropped Nakate out of a photo featuring Greta Thunberg and other European activists, following their attendance at the World Economic Forum.
Nakate subsequently spoke up about racism in the global climate-change movement. AP later reinstated Nakate in the photo. While indicating there was no ill intent, it did not apologise. On 27 January 2020, executive editor Sally Buzbee tweeted, from her personal account, an apology on behalf of AP.
> Women often suffer the most from lockdowns and the climate crisis. But we are also the solution: educating and empowering women will draw down carbon, enhance disaster resilience and create climate leaders for the future.