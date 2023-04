'Miamba ya plastiki' inayopatikana katika paradiso ya Atlantiki

'Miamba ya plastiki' huko Hawaii, Uingereza na Japan

Aina mpya ya 'mwamba wa plastiki'

'Tishio kwa viumbe hai'

Umri wa Anthropocene

The Brazilian scientist argues that the findings in Trindade reinforce what some scientists have long warned about: that human activity has so irrevocably altered our planet that we have entered a new geological age, which has been dubbed the Anthropocene (the term has not been formally adopted by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS), the international organisation that names and defines epochs).