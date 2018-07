“As for my girls, I’ll raise them to think they breathe fire 🔥“ Gentle hearts but strong minds! Thank you @laviebyck for dressing my little queens. 📸 by dad @jkmcclure Thanks to @wilshirecaterers @sirchery for this beautiful space. #Mccluretwins #mccluregirls #twins #cutekids #fashionkids #instagood #naijababies #youngqueens #curlyhair #naturalhair #poise #raisethemwell

A post shared by McClure Twins - Ava and Alexis (@mccluretwins) on Jun 15, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT