Haki miliki ya picha Andy Wright/Bethel Community Church Image caption The Bethel Community Church prayer room (right) survived relatively unscathed in the devastating fire which tore through the church.

Mhubiri wa kanisa lililochomeka amesema kuwa ni kitu cha kushangaza kwamba chumba cha ibada kilinusurika moto huo. Kanisa hilo la jamii lenye umri wa miaka 130 la Bethel Community Church mjini Newport liliharibika kabia baada ya moto kusambaa kutoka klabu ya burudani ya usiku.Baadhi ya waumini walidai kwamba moto mtakatifu ulikilinda chumba hicho , kulingana na mhubiri Andrew Cleverly .Bwana Cleverly pia anatumai kuokoa kanda za hotuba za marehemu babake ambazo huhifadhiwa katika chumba hicho.

About 95 firefighters and police officers responded on 15 June but it took until the following evening to put out the blaze.

A 43-year-old man and a woman, aged 36, were arrested on suspicion of arson but have been released pending further inquiries.

An image released from inside the church shows a room and furniture within it apparently untouched by the fire.

Image caption Pastor Andrew Cleverly called for the community to "stand up and be strong" after the fire

Mr Cleverly said some of the community had "found comfort" in the belief that its use as a prayer room had shielded it from the fire.

"It is quite incredible really," said Mr Cleverly, who was sent the image from an engineer.

"It was untouched. And I don't believe there was a fire door, I think it was just a wooden door.

"People are taking comfort in the belief that the reason the room was still intact was because there was a spiritual fire which the ordinary fire could not penetrate."

Haki miliki ya picha Katie Maddocks Image caption Bethel Community Church dates back to the 1880s

Mr Cleverly, whose father was the former church pastor who passed away 18 months ago, added that the room was also used to store audio tape recordings of his father's sermons.

"When it is safe to do so, I would like to try and retrieve them," he said.

A special service will take place at the nearby Havelock Street Presbyterian Church from 15:00 BST on Sunday.

"It will be a special time of reflection and a time to come together," added Mr Cleverly.

"I would like to thank the [Havelock Street Presbyterian] church which has been very, very generous in offering us a space for worship."

Haki miliki ya picha Jagger/Geograph Image caption The Pastor has thanked Havelock Street Presbyterian Church for offering his congregation a place to worship.

He also thanked the community and local businesses for supporting the church.

"Sometimes it takes something like this to show how a community comes together," he added.