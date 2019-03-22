"The shorter your sleep, the shorter your life": how to get a good night's sleep and live a longer, healthier, life

IMPORTANT INFORMATION - Please make sure you tag our content. Under the Tags tab, in the Campaigns dropdown, select CS

Scientists now know that sleep - and dreaming - are essential for wellbeing and to spur creativity

"If you have an interest in living a long and healthy life, you should invest in a good night's sleep," says sleep expert Matthew Walker.

Matthew, a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), has looked at the data from millions of people who have taken part in several epidemiology studies.

"Sleep is the most democratic, freely available healthcare system you could ever wish for," he says.

And the scientific community agrees - after 50 years of research, sleep specialists around the world are no longer working to find out "what does sleep do" but "is there anything that sleep doesn't actually provide us?"

What did sleep ever do for us?

Our body and brain stop working properly if we lack rest

So far, experts cannot find anything that isn't nourished by sleep, or that implodes when sleep is short: science has proven that a lack of sleep has dramatic impact on our brains and bodies.

Every disease that is killing people in the developed world - Alzheimer's, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, depression, anxiety and even suicide - has a significant or casual link with a lack of sleep.

All major physiological systems in the human body and every network or operation of the mind gets an overhaul during sleep - this is markedly impaired when you don't get enough.

But it has to be natural sleep for it to work best - sleeping pills have been associated with a higher risk of cancer, infection, and mortality.

We're sleeping less than 100 years ago

Don't skimp on sleep, you're only cheating yourself

So, sleep is very good for us... and yet, if you look at the data in industrialised nations, there is a clear trend: people are sleeping less now than they did a century ago.

Ideally, a person should aim to sleep seven to nine hours to ensure good physical health, not to mention that it's also crucial for creativity and essential mental health.

Once you get below seven hours sleep, you can start measuring objective impairments in your brain and body: the immune system and cognitive performance starts getting affected.

But how can you make sure you get that all important sleep-time?

How to get a good night's sleep

Take your sleep seriously, but don't become obsessive about it

Falling asleep is not just a matter of putting your head on the pillow: a growing number of people worldwide seem to be unable or un-capable of nodding off.

Large parts of the world are "dark deprived", we spend hours absorbing blue light from screens, the pace of modern life is hectic...

And don't even think of "catching up" on lost sleep when you get a chance: "what's gone, is gone," says Prof Walker.

But you can teach yourself to sleep more and better - scientists say that if you change your habits, you'll start feeling the benefits straight away.

Prof Walker, who's also written "Why We Sleep", has these top tips to help us fall sleep:

1. Wake up and go to bed at the same time - every day

Catching a nap at midday might be tempting, but it might make it hard for you to fall asleep at night

Getting started is as simple as that: make sure every day you go to bed and you wake up at the same time.

The most important thing is to always keep a consistent wake up time - as that will help you keep regular sleeping hours, because by the end of the day, you'll be more likely to feel sleepy at the same time too.

2. Drench yourself in darkness

When was the last time you didn't turn the lights on after sunset? Imagine what happens to your mind when you drench yourself in darkness

We need darkness to allow the releasemelatonin, the critical hormone that induces a good, healthy sleep.

Unfortunately, one of the side-effects of progress is that we're constantly bathed in electric light - but you can help yourself by creating the right sleep inducing atmosphere: dim down your lights in the house an hour before going to bed.

This also means logging off screens - as these are particularly enriched in the blue visible light spectrum, the most powerful type of light for blocking melatonin.

So, no blue light for you an hour before bedtime.

3. Keep cool

Cool your home's temperature before going to bed

Progress has also meant a loss of contact with the natural ebb and flow of warm and cool throughout the 24 hour period.

Coolness is a trigger for good sleep: our brain and body need to drop its core temperature by about 1C to naturally ease into a restful sleep.

So remember to set your home's thermostat to 18C at night.

4. Keep your bed for sleeping

You're more likely to feel happy if you get enough sleep

And for intimacy, but that's it: no pizza eating competitions, reading marathons or pillow fights.

The human brain is very quick at making associations: you want to reinforce the message "bed equals sleep", not "bed time is for endless tossing and turning hoping to fall asleep".

If you've been in bed for 20 minutes and sleep doesn't come, get out and do something else - such as walking or reading in another softly lit room - until you feel ready for sleep.

5. Cut down on stimulants like coffee

Are your sweet dreams made of this? Don't rely on stimulants to get you going through the day

In a regular day, we can consume high quantities of stimulants such as cola, caffeine and theine - all of them well known for their exciting effects on the nervous system.

Cut them out 12 hours before bedtime - yes Prof Walker really does recommends 12 whole hours!

He says coffee has a "half life": that means six hours after drinking it you still have as much caffeine in your blood as if you'd drunk half an expresso, and nine hours later it's still three quarters of an expresso… so to clear it all away from your bloodstream you need 12 hours!

That way you'll set yourself up for a more relaxing evening.

6. Keep an eye on alcohol

Drink and sleep do not make good bedfellows

Contrary to popular believe, alcohol will not help you nod off or truly relax.

An alcoholic induced slumber will not lead to a restorative sleep either, and it will interfere with your REM or dream sleep.

