I strongly condemn the assault of @Hon_FatumaGedi by Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim and call on @ODPP_KE @DCI_Kenya and @NPSC_KE to take swift action following this incident.



Women's rights are human rights. #JusticeForFatumaGedi #ArrestRashid @embrace_ke pic.twitter.com/ebuAD20K5D