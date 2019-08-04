Haki miliki ya picha Channel 4

Shinikizo la kuwa na watoto huweza kutoka kila mahali.

Mzazi ambaye ana shauku ya kuwa na wajukuu. Marafiki ambao hivi karibuni wamepata watoto. Wapenzi ambao hukutana kwa mara ya kwanza na kuulizana kuhusu mipango ya baadae.

Lakini pia shinikizo kubwa zaidi vijana hujiwekea wenyewe.

Suala la kutokuwa na mtoto katika umri wa miaka ya 30 lilionekana kwenye igizo la channel 4 liitwalo I Am Hannah, nyota Gemma Chan. Ni moja kati ya filamu za Televisheni ambayo inalenga simulizi za wanawake.

Katika I Am Hannah, Chan mwenye miaka 36, amecheza kama mwanamke ambaye amekuwa akizusha maswali mengi kama ana mipango ya kuwa na familia.

Ujumbe wa mchezo huu ni kuwafanya watazamaji kutazama mazingira yao na mashinikizo wanayokutana nayo.

Haki miliki ya picha Getty Images

Chan anaeleza: ''masuala yanayojitokeza kwenye mchezo huu yanakuja kutoka kwenye mazungumzo ambayo nimekuwa nayo na marafiki zangu, mama yangu, dada yangu.

''Nina marafiki ambao wamekuwa kwenye shinikizo la namna hiyo hiyo anayopitia Hannah. Siwezi sema nilichopitia ndicho alichopitia, kuna tofauti nyingi.

Hannah ameonekana akikutana na wanawake kadhaa kupitia Apps za wapenzi kila mmoja na vipaumbele vyake na maoni kuhusu watoto. Alikuwa akijadili kuhusu kugandisha mayai. Na anakabiliwa na shinikizo kwa mama yake kuhusu kwa nini hayuko tayari kuanzisha familia. ''Siku moja utaamka ukiwa na miaka 40,'' humwambia.

''Uhusiano wa mama na binti ni wa kipekee wenye mapenzi tele lakini kunakuwa na mashinikizo hasa mzazi anapotaka mtoto wake awe na mafanikio kwenye jambo fulani,'' Chan anasema. ''Nafikiria mashinikizo kwa Hannah yanatoka nje, lakini pia yapo matarajio ya ndani ambayo Hannah anajielekezea mwenyewe.

Alazimishwa kuchagua kati ya mwanawe na familia yake

"Nina miaka 38 na watoto 35''

Mwanzoni mwa mwaka huu, mtaalamu wa saikolojia ya tabia Paul Dolan alianzisha mjadala mkali alipotoa maoni kuwa watu mara nyingi huwa na furaha wasipokuwa na watoto wala mke au mume.

''Labda tunawaona watu wasio na wapenzi kama tishio , au labda tunawaonea wivu kwa kuwa tunawaona wamekuwa huru, au hatuwezi kujizuia kufanya ulinganisho na mauisha yetu tunaposikia namna wengine walivyo na furaha.'' Alisema Paul Dolan.

Haki miliki ya picha Channel 4

Chan doesn't necessarily feel that I Am Hannah will change people's behaviour, but she says it may well prompt some to reflect on whether they should reconsider their questioning.

"I think it's interesting that women do get asked a lot about what their plans are - are they going to have kids, do they plan to get pregnant - perhaps more so than men get asked," she says. "And to a certain extent I do think that that is someone else's business and we shouldn't be necessarily asking them that."

Many of Chan's previous roles have been more detached from real life - whether playing Doctor Minerva in the Marvel films or a synthetic robot in Humans. I Am Hannah, on the other hand, had a much more visceral and realistic feel to it, she explains.

"We shot this in the autumn last year, and by the end of filming I felt like I'd lost a layer of skin. All my nerves were on the outside and I went and did something else and tried to forget about it.

"Watching it, it felt very new. I almost didn't remember a lot of the things that we'd done, and it felt very exposing really. But watching it again now, I was able to engage with it more objectively."

Haki miliki ya picha Getty Images

Unusually, Chan is given a story writing credit on I Am Hannah, in addition to an acting credit. She was actively involved in developing the plot, and tweaks were taking place during filming last autumn.

"It's rare to be given that creative freedom," she says. "As an actor you're normally serving someone else's vision, so it was a completely different experience to go 'OK, what story do I want to tell?'

So, should people be more tactful when automatically asking young people whether they plan to have children?

"Probably, because this may be an area of sensitivity for some women," says Lashchyk. "I do however think that if a woman is self-assured and has made the life choice to forgo having children, she is probably confident enough to withstand those comments.

"I personally do not take offence, and understand that people are often insensitive and comments without tact are a mere reflection of someone's inability to consider a life different from their own."