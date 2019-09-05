View this post on Instagram

Figures of Fortitude (2018) For the past two collections – Gender Studies SS18 and Home Economics AW18 – we explored the condition of the female force in South Africa. We are constantly surrounded by women, and on a personal level, the trait I have always found most admirable is their powerful ability to possess both Strength and Vulnerability; traits I feel blessed to be exposed to with the matriarchal figures who raised me and traits which are monumental in anyone hoping contribute positively to the bigger human condition. For this lookbook, shot on sculpted scarecrows [a symbol of Strength and Vulnerability], the two collections come together to form a personal short story: an ode to women. In some of the images, you will see a raging fire taking place; a crop burning we found quite poetic. Some dresses are pretty, some are challenging. Some coats are functional, some are torn in half. I also wanted to create a dialogue about how beauty operates on a very subjective spectrum, which doesn’t have a wrong or right side. Home Economics AW18 Look Eight: Floral Blade Shaped Dress + Seafoam Green Airtech Shirt Dress The Home Economics collection is currently being held by the following Stockists: @luminanceonline @merchantsonlong @spreecoza @woolworths_sa Imagery: Photographer: @aartverrips_official Creative Director: @thebetsilem Key Assistant: @nhlanhlamasemola #fashion #photography