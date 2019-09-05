Thebe Magugu: Kijana aliyewapiku wenzake na kuibuka mshindi wa tuzo la kifahari

  • 5 Septemba 2019
Thebe Magugu aliwashinda watu wengine 1,700 waliopigania tuzo ya kijana mdogo ya mitindo ya mavazi - LVMH Haki miliki ya picha Getty Images
Mbunifu wa mitindo mwenye umri wa miaka 26- raia wa Afrika Kusini amekuwa Muafrika wa kwanza kushinda tuzo ya LVMH , ambayo ni tuzo ya kifahari ya kijana mdogo mbunifu zaidi wa mitindo ya mavazi, tuzo ambayo ilianzishwa mwaka 2013.

Thebe Magugu aliwashinda watu wengine 1,700 waliopigania tuzo hiyo inayoambatana na zawadi ya dola $331,272; na pia atapatewa mafunzo ya mwaka mmoja wa mafunzo ya fasheni kutoka kampuni nzuri ya kifahari.

Majaji wa tuzo hiyo walimsifia Magugu kwa "ubunifu wake asilia wa kukata vitambaa, kutambua rangi na vitambaa ", "ambavyo ni rahisi kwa jinsioa ya kike kuvaa ", na kujumuisha ''hadithi ya Afrika Kusini'' katika ubunifu wake.

Mwanamitindo huyo wa fasheni ambaye anafanyia kazi zake mjini Johannesburg- akibuni mavazi ya wanawake amesema kuwa mavazi yake ya kipindi cha kipupwe ya mwaka 2018 yanaitwa Chumi za nyumbani "yakiangazia hali ya kazi za kike za wanawake nchini Afrika Kusini ".

Hivi karibuni kabisa mavazi yake aliyoyapatia majina Art History na African Studiespia yalikuwa na mtizamo wa utamaduni na siasa. Hii ni baadhi ya mitindo ya mavazi yake:

