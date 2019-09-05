Thebe Magugu: Kijana aliyewapiku wenzake na kuibuka mshindi wa tuzo la kifahari
Mbunifu wa mitindo mwenye umri wa miaka 26- raia wa Afrika Kusini amekuwa Muafrika wa kwanza kushinda tuzo ya LVMH , ambayo ni tuzo ya kifahari ya kijana mdogo mbunifu zaidi wa mitindo ya mavazi, tuzo ambayo ilianzishwa mwaka 2013.
Thebe Magugu aliwashinda watu wengine 1,700 waliopigania tuzo hiyo inayoambatana na zawadi ya dola $331,272; na pia atapatewa mafunzo ya mwaka mmoja wa mafunzo ya fasheni kutoka kampuni nzuri ya kifahari.
Majaji wa tuzo hiyo walimsifia Magugu kwa "ubunifu wake asilia wa kukata vitambaa, kutambua rangi na vitambaa ", "ambavyo ni rahisi kwa jinsioa ya kike kuvaa ", na kujumuisha ''hadithi ya Afrika Kusini'' katika ubunifu wake.
Mwanamitindo huyo wa fasheni ambaye anafanyia kazi zake mjini Johannesburg- akibuni mavazi ya wanawake amesema kuwa mavazi yake ya kipindi cha kipupwe ya mwaka 2018 yanaitwa Chumi za nyumbani "yakiangazia hali ya kazi za kike za wanawake nchini Afrika Kusini ".
Hivi karibuni kabisa mavazi yake aliyoyapatia majina Art History na African Studiespia yalikuwa na mtizamo wa utamaduni na siasa. Hii ni baadhi ya mitindo ya mavazi yake:
View this post on Instagram
Art History SS19 Lookbook Deconstructed Cerise Crepe Blouse + Ivory & Cerise Pleated Skirt Ph. @aartverrips_official MU+H. @orlioh Muse. @anyonasola Artwork in special collaboration with @meek.meekier.meekest #ss19 #fashion #thebemagugu
A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) on
Mwisho wa ujumbe wa Instagram wa thebemagugu
View this post on Instagram
South African weather is incredibly unreliable, so...
A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) on
Mwisho wa ujumbe 2 wa Instagram wa thebemagugu
View this post on Instagram
Art History SS19 Lookbook Jacquard Floral Bomber + Lilac Tinsel Dress
A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) on
Mwisho wa ujumbe 3 wa Instagram wa thebemagugu
View this post on Instagram
Figures of Fortitude (2018) For the past two collections – Gender Studies SS18 and Home Economics AW18 – we explored the condition of the female force in South Africa. We are constantly surrounded by women, and on a personal level, the trait I have always found most admirable is their powerful ability to possess both Strength and Vulnerability; traits I feel blessed to be exposed to with the matriarchal figures who raised me and traits which are monumental in anyone hoping contribute positively to the bigger human condition. For this lookbook, shot on sculpted scarecrows [a symbol of Strength and Vulnerability], the two collections come together to form a personal short story: an ode to women. In some of the images, you will see a raging fire taking place; a crop burning we found quite poetic. Some dresses are pretty, some are challenging. Some coats are functional, some are torn in half. I also wanted to create a dialogue about how beauty operates on a very subjective spectrum, which doesn’t have a wrong or right side. Home Economics AW18 Look Eight: Floral Blade Shaped Dress + Seafoam Green Airtech Shirt Dress The Home Economics collection is currently being held by the following Stockists: @luminanceonline @merchantsonlong @spreecoza @woolworths_sa Imagery: Photographer: @aartverrips_official Creative Director: @thebetsilem Key Assistant: @nhlanhlamasemola #fashion #photography
A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) on
Mwisho wa ujumbe 4 wa Instagram wa thebemagugu
View this post on Instagram
Figures of Fortitude (2018) For the past two collections – Gender Studies SS18 and Home Economics AW18 – we explored the condition of the female force in South Africa. We are constantly surrounded by women, and on a personal level, the trait I have always found most admirable is their powerful ability to possess both Strength and Vulnerability; traits I feel blessed to be exposed to with the matriarchal figures who raised me and traits which are monumental in anyone hoping contribute positively to the bigger human condition. For this lookbook, shot on sculpted scarecrows [a symbol of Strength and Vulnerability], the two collections come together to form a personal short story: an ode to women. In some of the images, you will see a raging fire taking place; a crop burning we found quite poetic. Some dresses are pretty, some are challenging. Some coats are functional, some are torn in half. I also wanted to create a dialogue about how beauty operates on a very subjective spectrum, which doesn’t have a wrong or right side. Home Economics AW18 Look Two: Blade Sleeve Coat + Torn Mesh Knit + Blade Shaped Pleated Skirt (BMX edition) The Home Economics collection is currently being held by the following Stockists: @luminanceonline @merchantsonlong @spreecoza @woolworths_sa Imagery: Photographer: @aartverrips_official Creative Director: @thebetsilem Key Assistant: @nhlanhlamasemola #fashion #photography
A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) on
Mwisho wa ujumbe 5 wa Instagram wa thebemagugu
View this post on Instagram
The Faux-Ostrich Coat from our ‘Gender Studies’ collection is still on exhibition in New York City at the @museumatfit and in Cape Town at the @zeitzmocaa. “The History of Pink” curated by Valerie Steele and “21 Years of SA Fashion” curated by Erica De Greef will run into the new year - both not to be missed. #historyofpink #zeitzmocaa #fitmuseum
A post shared by Thebe Magugu (@thebemagugu) on
Mwisho wa ujumbe 6 wa Instagram wa thebemagugu