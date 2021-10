The family secretly own over 20 properties in London via offshore companies, estimated to be worth over £650m in total

Through a network of offshore companies, the Emir of Qatar acquired this property near Regents Park in London. Bought in 2013 for £80m, it was the most expensive terraced house ever sold in the UK

He also bought a neighbouring property for £40 million, in what is believed to be one of the most expensive rows of houses anywhere in the world

The ruling family secretly own a number of high value commercial properties throughout central London, including this one bought for £137m

This one was bought for £110m