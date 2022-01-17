Female patients are more likely to die when operated on by male surgeons, a study finds. Why?

By Cagil Kasapoglu

Women are 32% more likely to die when operated on by male surgeons compared with female surgeons, according to a recent study

Picture in your mind a surgeon, dressed and ready to perform an operation on you.

Are you imagining a man or a woman?

Well, if you are a woman, you really ought to consider making your fantasy surgeon one too - it might save your life.

That's because women are 32% more likely to die when operated on by male surgeons compared with female surgeons, according to a recent study.

While the gender of the surgeon made very little difference for male patients, the study also found that women were more likely to experience complications and be readmitted to hospital within 30 days if their surgeon had been a man. But why?

The man who led the study (published in the medical journal JAMA Surgery), Dr Christopher Wallis, is not sure.

He told the BBC they don't yet have an explanation for these findings, but they are working on it.

So we asked various female surgeons for their thoughts on why a woman might be safer in their hands.

Perception of pain

The study analysed over 1.3 million patients treated by 2,937 surgeons in Ontario, Canada, from 2007 to 2019.

It claims to be "the first study to address the question of the association between surgeon-patient sex concordance and surgical outcomes".

It makes no definitive statements about why female patients might fare worse with male surgeons, but it does point towards possible explanations in other available literature.

"Men think women are more anxious and hysterical and as such pay less attention to post-op complaints," says urologist Dr Oneeka Williams

One suggestion in the study which could explain the findings is that there is a significant difference in perception of pain - male physicians have "an underappreciation for the severity of symptoms in female patients".

Dr Oneeka Williams, a urologist at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, USA, agrees.

"I think that there is a male bias to be dismissive of female complaints. They likely think women are more anxious and hysterical and as such pay less attention to post-op complaints. Complaints are dismissed, pain is minimised, and severity of illness often discounted and ignored," she told the BBC.

Dr Jennifer Svahn, vascular surgeon at the Northwell Health University in New York, concurs.

She thinks the elevated mortality rate may be "because male surgeons are more likely to invalidate or marginalise a female patient's concerns and symptoms".

Attitudes

Dr Nancy Baxter, a colorectal surgeon at St Michael's College Hospital of University of Toronto, also believes that "people tend to discount pain in women more than pain in men," but suggests that other factors may also be at play.

"When people think of surgeons, they think of men," according to Dr Nancy Baxter, colorectal surgeon from University of Toronto

"When you see the patient, what kind of decisions do you make as a surgeon? Who do you take to the operating room? There is a potential that there are differences between surgeons in terms of their gender and how they treat men and women patients," she told the BBC.

She quoted literature evaluating patients with heart complaints showing that female cardiologists manage female patients better than male cardiologists do, resulting in better outcomes.

But then she also points out the differences in attitudes towards male and female surgeons.

"During the operation, we know that women surgeons get punished for poor outcomes, if they do have poor outcomes. They are more likely to have a decrease in their referrals, they are less likely to be forgiven for a poor outcome.

"And the poor outcomes are attributed to their skill, whereas in male surgeons, poor outcomes are attributed to chance, bad luck.

"So women surgeons do have to perform better to be considered the same."

Communication

Another underlying explanation might be the "stronger emotional intelligence, empathy and communicative skills of women", as Dr Williams put it.

Dr Kim Templeton, orthopaedic surgeon with the Kansas University Medical Center, believes the way women surgeons approach their female patients may help to explain the differences.

The patient-physician rapport is needed for patients to feel comfortable disclosing information that could be critical to making a diagnosis and recommending treatment, she says.

"It allows for more dialogue regarding concerns about surgery and addressing these early."

Previous studies have indeed found that the physician-patient relationship and interaction may suffer if the patient is female and the physician male.

The communication issues might not be solely down to the physician, however.

The Ontario study notes that female patients may under-report post-operative pain and complications to male assessors, and Dr Svahn agrees.

"Female patients are possibly less intimidated by female surgeons, therefore more likely to communicate openly and be more compliant with instructions," she said.

Dr Jennifer Svahn, vascular surgeon, says male surgeons are less likely to pay attention to a female patient's concerns and symptoms

'I look like a surgeon'

Gender discrimination in what is a male-dominated field has long been recognised and may be a factor in women leaving the profession.

Back in 2015, female surgeons took to Twitter to challenge this by proclaiming "#ILookLikeaSurgeon". Still today, the hashtag sees many messages about how women in the profession are routinely mistaken for a different role, almost anything other than a surgeon.

Dr Williams says that female surgeons are constantly reminded of their gender.

"Most patients and staff assume I am anything but the surgeon," she says. "The most frequent assumptions are that I am the medical assistant, secretary, dietician and if I'm lucky, the nurse.

"In the most blatant of cases, even after I have introduced myself to the patient, discussed the diagnosis, surgical approach and risks and benefits, the patient will ask: 'Who is going to do my surgery.'"

She believes female surgeons need 'to overperform to prove themselves' and suggests this might also be a factor in explaining the study's findings.

"I think patients still have the stereotypical belief that male surgeons are superior. We are very self-aware and we approach every patient with the additional pressure of having to dispel perceptions that we are inferior to male surgeons. We can't afford to make mistakes."

In more than 1.3m procedures analysed in the Ontario report, the patient was a woman more than 57% of the time, but the surgeon on less than 11% of occasions

Gender imbalance

While lead author Dr Wallis stresses that the Ontario study shows a population-level trend, and does not mean that a female patient will necessarily do worse with a male surgeon, the study also illustrates the stark reality of surgery - in the more than 1.3m procedures which were analysed, the patient was a woman more than 57% of the time, but the surgeon on less than 11% of occasions.

This relative lack of female surgeons is something Dr Svahn laments.

"Treatment of any patient by a female surgeon shouldn't be limited by the fact that there simply aren't enough women in that field," she says.

"If it's true that female patients consistently and predictably do better with female surgeons - for whatever reason … we need to make women surgeons in all surgical fields available and accessible to female patients."

Fiona Myint, vice president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, recognises the need to improve the gender balance in surgery.

"In the UK, more men than women choose to start training as surgeons. Women make up 41% of early-stage surgeons but only 30% of higher trainees and 14% of consultants," she notes.

Those women that do stay on are likely to encounter sexism in the workplace - Dr Williams says it is almost an everyday experience for her.

Late one night she remembers being called to the emergency room to see a male patient. To make the patient comfortable, the nurse - a man - joked with the patient advising him to 'control himself and not hit on her'.

"He had reduced me to an object in the most misogynistic way and invited this patient to not see me as the surgeon, but rather as a woman who he could disrespect and whose boundaries he could violate."

Overcoming sexism and gender bias will be crucial in getting more women into the profession, and convincing them to stay.