Oscars 2022: Orodha kamili ya walioteuliwa yatangazwa
Orodha kamili ya walioteuliwa kwa ajili ya tuzo za filamu za Oscars imetangazwa, huku miongoni mwa wachezaji filamu maarufu kama Will Smith Pamoja na Denzel Washington wakiteuliwa katika kitengo cha uongozaji.
Will Smith aliteuliwa kwa filamu ya King Richard.
Will Smith aliongoza aliiongoza na kuzalisha filamu hiyo ambayo pia iliteuliwa katika kitengo cha picha bora, mchezaji filamu aliyesaidia, uhariri wa filamu, uandishi wa mchezo wa televisheni na utunzi wa wimbo asilia.
Denzel Washington aliteuliwa katengo cha Uongozaji wa filamu kwa nafasi yake katika filamu ya The Tragedy of Macbeth.
Coming 2 America sehemu ya pili ya Eddy Murphy 1988 iliteuliwa kwa vipodozi na mtindo wa nywele.
Ifuatayo ni orodha kamili ya walioteuliwa kwa ajili ya Tuzo za Oscars za 94:
Picha bora
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- King Richard
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Nightmare Alley
Mwigizaji bora wa kiume
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
- Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Mwigizaji bora wa kiume
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Mwigizaji bora msaidizi wa kike
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Dame Judi Dench - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Mwigizaji msaidizi
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - Coda
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kitengo cha Muongozaji bora
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
- Sir Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Best original screenplay
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
- King Richard - Zach Baylin
- Don't Look Up - Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)
- The Worst Person in the World - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Muigizaji bora wa filamu iliyotafsiriwa
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
- The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- CODA - Sian Heder
- Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe
filamu bora za vibonzo
- Encanto
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Flee
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Makala bora ya skrini
- Summer of Soul
- Flee
- Ascension
- Attica
- Writing with Fire
Makala bora ya kimataifa
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
Wimbo bora asili g
- No Time to Die - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)
- Dos Oruguitas - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- Be Alive - King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)
- Belfast - Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
- Somehow You Do - Four Good Days (Diane Warren)
Sinema bora
- Dune - Greig Fraser
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Picha bora
- Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
- No Time to Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
Mhariri bora wa filamu
- Dune - Joe Walker
- The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
- Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
- King Richard - Pamela Martin
- Tick, Tick... Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Mbunifu bora wa mavazi ya filamu
- Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Dune - Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan
- West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Sauti bora
- Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- West Side Story - Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
- No Time to Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- The Power of the Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
Mtindo bora wa uzalishaji filamu
- Dune - Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos
- Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
- West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh
- The Power of the Dog - Grant Major and Amber Richards
Vipodozi bora na mtindo wa nywele
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- House of Gucci - Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Picha bora ya filamu ya moja kwa moja
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Picha bora ya kibonzo
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Picha bora ya makala
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies