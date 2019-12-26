Jedwali la Msimamo wa ligi ya EPL 2019/20: Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester, Chelsea

  • 26 Disemba 2019
Msimamo wa Ligi Kuu ya England kufikia tarehe Desemba 26, 2019.
Haki miliki ya picha Reuters
Team P GD Pts
1 Liverpool 17 28 49
2 Leicester 18 27 39
3 Man City 18 30 38
4 Chelsea 19 6 32
5 Tottenham 19 7 29
6 Sheff Utd 19 6 29
7 Wolves 18 4 27
8 Crystal Palace 19 -4 26
9 Man Utd 18 4 25
10 Newcastle 18 -6 25
11 Arsenal 19 -3 24
12 Burnley 19 -7 24
13 Everton 19 -8 22
14 Southampton 19 -14 21
15 Brighton 19 -6 20
16 Bournemouth 19 -6 20
17 West Ham 18 -10 19
18 Aston Villa 19 -8 18
19 Watford 19 -21 13
20 Norwich 19 -19 12

Unaweza kusoma pia:

Mada zinazohusiana