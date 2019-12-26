Jedwali la Msimamo wa ligi ya EPL 2019/20: Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester, Chelsea
|Msimamo wa Ligi Kuu ya England kufikia tarehe Desemba 26, 2019.
|
|
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|
|1
|
|Liverpool
|17
|28
|49
|
|2
|
|Leicester
|18
|27
|39
|
|3
|
|Man City
|18
|30
|38
|
|4
|
|Chelsea
|19
|6
|32
|
|5
|
|Tottenham
|19
|7
|29
|
|6
|
|Sheff Utd
|19
|6
|29
|
|7
|
|Wolves
|18
|4
|27
|
|8
|
|Crystal Palace
|19
|-4
|26
|
|9
|
|Man Utd
|18
|4
|25
|
|10
|
|Newcastle
|18
|-6
|25
|
|11
|
|Arsenal
|19
|-3
|24
|
|12
|
|Burnley
|19
|-7
|24
|
|13
|
|Everton
|19
|-8
|22
|
|14
|
|Southampton
|19
|-14
|21
|
|15
|
|Brighton
|19
|-6
|20
|
|16
|
|Bournemouth
|19
|-6
|20
|
|17
|
|West Ham
|18
|-10
|19
|
|18
|
|Aston Villa
|19
|-8
|18
|
|19
|
|Watford
|19
|-21
|13
|
|20
|
|Norwich
|19
|-19
|12
|
Unaweza kusoma pia: