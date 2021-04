Tetesi za Soka Ulaya Ijumaa 23.04.2021: Aarons, Sancho, Klinsmann, Cavani, Bentaleb, Lamela, Telles

Dakika 30 zilizopita

Liverpool huenda ikamkosa Ugurcan Cakir, 25, ambaye wamekuwa wakimnyatia kwa muda mrefu baada ya mchezaji Borussia Dortmun mepata ofa kubwa moved in with a big offer for the Trabzonspor and Turkey goalkeeper. Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 25-year-old. (Fotospor, via Team Talk)