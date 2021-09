Cristiano Ronaldo: Yajue matukio 10 ya kukumbukwa katika maisha ya soka ya Mreno huyu

Kushinda taji la kwanza la Ligi kuu (2007)

Tuzo ya Puskas ya goli bora (2009)

Goli la ushindi kwenye fainali ya kombe la Copa del Rey (2011)

Kuwa mfungaji bora wa muda wote wa Real Madrid (2015)

Kutwaa taji la Euro akiwa na Ureno (2016)

Ronaldo finally tasted success on the international stage with Portugal, winning the 2016 European Championship with victory over France in the final in Paris.

But it was a bittersweet occasion for the captain as he was carried off injured in tears after just 25 minutes, but he came on to lift the trophy.