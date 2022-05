Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Lebron: Wafahamu wachezaji wanaolipwa fedha nyingi zaidi duniani 2022

Dakika 44 zilizopita

Wachezaji wanaopokea fedha nyingi zaidi duniani 2022.

#1 | $130 MILLION

LIONEL MESSI

Umri: 34 | mchezo: kandanda | Uraia: Argentina

#2 | $121.2 MILLION

LEBRON JAMES

Umri: 37 | Mchezo: Mpira wa vikapu | Uraia: Marekani

#3 | $115 MILLION

CRISTIANO RONALDO

MANCHESTER UNITED FC

Umri: 37 | Mchezo: kandanda | Uraia: Portugal

#4 | $95 MILLION

NEYMAR

Umri: 30 | Mchezo: kandanda | Uraia: Brazil

#5 | $92.8 MILLION

STEPHEN CURRY

Umri: 34 | Mchezo: Mpira wa vikapu | Uraia: Marekani.

#6 | $92.1 MILLION

KEVIN DURANT

Umri: 33 |Mchezo: Mpira wa vikapu| Uraia: Marekani

#7 | $90.7 MILLION

ROGER FEDERER

Umri: 40 | mchezo: Tennisi | Uraia: Switzerland

Injuries limited Roger Federer to six tournaments in 2020 and 2021 combined, and he has yet to return to the tennis court in 2022. No matter—the world's former No. 1 player remains the top pitchman in sports, promoting brands such as Uniqlo and Rolex. He also invested in the burgeoning Swiss shoe brand On in 2019, and the company went public in September, raising more than $600 million. "We work very closely together on product design," Federer told Forbes at the time, having spent 20 days in the lab with the On team developing the company's pro tennis shoe.