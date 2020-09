View this post on Instagram

Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office. We work so hard and contribute to the fabric of America, and now to see someone as talented as @kamalaharris rise to the top like this? It’s thrilling!! I am filled with hope and excitement. Thank you @joebiden. Let’s do this!⁣ ⁣ @meena @mayaharris_ #rohinikosoglu⁣ #sisterhood #letsdothis #bidenharris2020⁣ ⁣ Photo credit: Getty Images