மோதி குறித்து நக்கல் ட்வீட் செய்யும் முன்னாள் ஐ.பி.எஸ் அதிகாரி கைது

Modi: Such an honour to meet you

Mohanlal: My pleasure, Modi ji



Modi: Your humility is so endearing

Mohanlal: You're so kind



Modi: No, seriously. You're the Father of the Nation and still you took time out to meet me

Mohanlal: No, no Modi ji, that was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Axe83Fsau5