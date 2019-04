Muslim women got caught in fraud voting, wearing burqa in #Muzaffarnagar in uttar pradesh.



Do you beat @narendramodi like this?



Where is Election Commission?



😠😠@TajinderBagga @Payal_Rohatgi @dscair1 @RitumoudgilRitu @Voice_For_India @followaanchal @TarekFatah @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/JsgDMcOViG