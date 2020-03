Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Our daughter is no more & won't return.We started this fight after she left us, this struggle was for her but we will continue this fight in future for our daughters. I hugged my daughter's picture & said 'finally you got justice' https://t.co/Bqv7RG8DtO pic.twitter.com/XBeAJYC8of