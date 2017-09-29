ఈ బామ్మకు సలాం!
మీ పరికరంలో మీడియా ప్లేబ్యాక్ సదుపాయం లేదు.

ఈ 98 ఏళ్ల యోగా బామ్మ ఎన్నడూ ఆస్పత్రికే వెళ్లలేదట!

  • 29 సెప్టెంబర్ 2017

(బీబీసీ తెలుగును ఫేస్‌బుక్, ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌, ట్విట్టర్లో ఫాలో అవ్వండి. యూట్యూబ్‌లోనూ సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేయండి)