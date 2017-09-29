ఉత్తరకొరియా ఇంతకుముందూ ఇలానే ఉండేదా?
ఉత్తరకొరియా ఇలానే ఉండేదా?

అంతర్జాతీయ సమాజం నుంచి దూరమైన ఉత్తరకొరియా మనుగడ కోసం అణ్వాయుధాలపై ఆధారపడింది.

