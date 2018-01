సూపర్ బ్లూ బ్లడ్ మూన్: ప్రపంచం నలుమూలల్లో ఇలా కనిపించింది

Are you watching the #SuperBlueBloodMoon #IRL or live online? It’s happening now, so don’t miss it! Earth will continue to block the Sun’s light, casting a reddish hue onto the Moon until around 9:07am ET/6:07am PT. Take a look: https://t.co/r6X6SoMfLn pic.twitter.com/J9UfDz2NTF