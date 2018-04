బిహార్‌: టాయిలెట్లపై మోదీ చెప్పిన మాటల్లో వాస్తవమెంత?

PM claimed 8.50 Lacs toilets made just in a week in Bihar.



1 week= 7 Days

1 Day= 24 Hrs

7 Days= 168 Hrs

1 Hour= 60 Mins



So



850000%168=5059 Toilets per Hr

5059/60 = 84.31 Toilets per min



Such a big goof-up from PM Sahab. I believe even CM Bihar won’t agree on such false claims