నలభై ఏళ్ల క్రితం కనిపించకుండా పోయిన వ్యక్తిని ఓ యూట్యూబ్ వీడియో కుటుంబంతో కలిపింది!

.@AngellicAribam tweeted video of a stranded man in Bandra to @MumbaiPolice While we secured him, @SamarendraAtom tweeted & identified him as Khomdram Singh from Manipur,missing since 40 yrs! Our Twitter team coordinated b/w Bandra & Patsoi Pstn to reunite Mr Singh with family 😊 pic.twitter.com/9zZhOmZF3p