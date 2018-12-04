సోనాలి బెంద్రే: కేన్సర్‌తో పోరాటం ఇంకా పూర్తి కాలేదు

  • 4 డిసెంబర్ 2018
బాలీవుడ్ నటి సోనాలి బెంద్రే Image copyright Sonali Bendre's Instagram

న్యూయార్క్‌లో కేన్సర్‌కు చికిత్స తీసుకున్న అనంతరం బాలీవుడ్ నటి సోనాలి బెంద్రే భారతదేశానికి తిరిగి వచ్చారు.

గత కొన్నాళ్లుగా కేన్సర్‌తో తన అనుభవాలను నిర్భయంగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకుంటున్న 43 ఏళ్ల ఈ బాలీవుడ్ నటిపై అభిమానులు ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు.

ఆమె కోలుకుంటున్నారని, అయితే క్రమం తప్పకుండా చెకప్ చేయించుకోవాలని సోనాలి బెంద్రే భర్త గోల్డీ బెల్ మీడియాకు తెలిపారు.

కేన్సర్‌ను జయించి, ఇండియన్ కేన్సర్ సొసైటీలో కలిసి పని చేస్తున్న రేణుకా ప్రసాద్, సెలెబ్రిటీలు కేన్సర్‌లాంటి నిషిద్ధాంశాలపై బహిరంగంగా మాట్లాడడం ఆహ్వానించదగ్గ పరిణామం అన్నారు.

''సోనాలి బెంద్రేలాంటి సెలిబ్రిటీలు కేన్సర్‌పై మాట్లాడడం చాలా మందికి ప్రోత్సాహం, ప్రేరణ కల్పిస్తుంది. కేన్సర్ అనేది డెత్ వారెంట్ కాదని, కొన్నిసార్లు దాని వల్ల మేలు కూడా జరుగుతుందని దీని ద్వారా తెలుస్తోంది'' అన్నారామె.

''సెలిబ్రిటీలు ఇలాంటి వ్యాధులపై మాట్లాడడం వల్ల వాటిపై అవగాహన పెరుగుతుంది'' అన్నారు.

అందమైన ముగింపు

గీతా పాండే, బీబీసీ ప్రతినిధి

జులైలో నేను సోనాలి బెంద్రే కేన్సర్ వార్తను విన్నపుడు, బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ హిట్ 'కల్ హోనా హో'లో ఆమె నటించిన పాత్ర గుర్తుకు వచ్చింది.

ఆ సినిమాలో బెంద్రే మరణానికి దగ్గరైన హీరో షారుక్ ఖాన్‌కు డాక్టర్‌గా నటించింది. ఈ సినిమాలోని సీన్లను న్యూయార్క్‌లో చిత్రించారు.

ఆ సినిమాలో ఒక అతిథి నటిగా నటించిన పదిహేనేళ్ల తర్వాత బెంద్రే అదే న్యూయార్క్‌లో కేన్సర్‌తో పోరాడారు.

ఆసుపత్రిలో ఆమెను సందర్శించిన అనేక మంది ప్రముఖులలో షారుక్ ఖాన్ కూడా ఉన్నారు.

భారతదేశం తిరిగి వచ్చిన బెంద్రే, ముంబై ఎయిర్ పోర్టులో తన భర్త గోల్డీ బెల్ చేతులు పట్టుకుని నవ్వుతూ నిలబడ్డారు.

అది నిజంగా ఒక అందమైన ముగింపు.

ఆదివారం ఒక ట్విటర్ పోస్టులో బెంద్రే, 'పోరాటం ఇంకా ముగియలేదు' అన్నారు.

ఆమె భర్త గోల్డీ బెల్.. చికిత్స పూర్తయినా, అది మళ్లీ తిరగబెట్టే అవకాశం ఉందని మీడియాకు తెలిపారు.

తనకు కేన్సర్ ఉందని తెలిసిన వెంటనే బెంద్రే ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌లో, తాను ఆ వ్యాధితో పోరాడడానికి దృఢంగా నిర్ణయించుకున్నానని పోస్టు చేశారు.

ఆ పోస్టు చేసిన వెంటనే అభిమానులు, స్నేహితులు ఆమె తొందరగా కోలుకోవాలంటూ పెద్ద ఎత్తున కామెంట్లు పెట్టారు.

ఆ పోస్టులో ఆమె తన 12 ఏళ్ల కుమారునికి కేన్సర్ గురించి వివరించాల్సి వచ్చినపుడు తనలో కలిగిన భావాలను కూడా పంచుకున్నారు.

''వాడికి అన్ని వాస్తవాలను చెప్పడం చాలా ముఖ్యం. తను ఆ వార్తను చాలా ధైర్యంగా ఎదుర్కొన్నాడు. దాంతో నాకూ ధైర్యం లభించింది.'' అని జులైలో రాసిన ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ పోస్టులో బెంద్రే రాసుకొచ్చారు.

కేన్సర్ వివిధ దశలలో ఉండగా తీసిన ఫొటోలు, తలపై వెంట్రుకలు తీయించేసుకోవాలన్న ఆమె నిర్ణయం, బంధువులు, స్నేహితులతో ఆమె ఫొటోలు విస్తృతంగా షేర్ అయ్యాయి.

బెంద్రే కేన్సర్ గురించి నిర్భయంగా మాట్లాడిన తొలి సెలిబ్రిటి కాదు. 2012లో క్రికెటర్ యువరాజ్ సింగ్‌కు కేన్సర్ ఉందని తేలినప్పుడు ఆయన కూడా కేన్సర్‌తో ధైర్యంగా పోరారు. దానిపై ఆయన ఒక పుస్తకం కూడా రాశారు.

ఈ ఏడాది ప్రారంభంలో నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ తనకు న్యూరోఎండోక్రైన్ ట్యూమర్ ఉందంటూ ఒక బహిరంగ లేఖ రాసినప్పుడు ఆయన అభిమానులు పెద్ద ఎత్తున ప్రతిస్పందించారు.

మరోవైపు నటి దీపికా పదుకోణె డిప్రెషన్‌తో తాను ఎదుర్కొన్న సమస్యల గురించి వెల్లడించడంపై ప్రశంసలు వ్యక్తమయ్యాయి.

2015లో ఆమె మానసిక ఆరోగ్యం చుట్టూ ఉన్న అపోహలను దూరం చేసేందుకు ఒక ఫౌండేషన్‌ను కూడా ప్రారంభించారు.

