న్యూయార్క్లో కేన్సర్కు చికిత్స తీసుకున్న అనంతరం బాలీవుడ్ నటి సోనాలి బెంద్రే భారతదేశానికి తిరిగి వచ్చారు.
గత కొన్నాళ్లుగా కేన్సర్తో తన అనుభవాలను నిర్భయంగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో పంచుకుంటున్న 43 ఏళ్ల ఈ బాలీవుడ్ నటిపై అభిమానులు ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు.
ఆమె కోలుకుంటున్నారని, అయితే క్రమం తప్పకుండా చెకప్ చేయించుకోవాలని సోనాలి బెంద్రే భర్త గోల్డీ బెల్ మీడియాకు తెలిపారు.
కేన్సర్ను జయించి, ఇండియన్ కేన్సర్ సొసైటీలో కలిసి పని చేస్తున్న రేణుకా ప్రసాద్, సెలెబ్రిటీలు కేన్సర్లాంటి నిషిద్ధాంశాలపై బహిరంగంగా మాట్లాడడం ఆహ్వానించదగ్గ పరిణామం అన్నారు.
''సోనాలి బెంద్రేలాంటి సెలిబ్రిటీలు కేన్సర్పై మాట్లాడడం చాలా మందికి ప్రోత్సాహం, ప్రేరణ కల్పిస్తుంది. కేన్సర్ అనేది డెత్ వారెంట్ కాదని, కొన్నిసార్లు దాని వల్ల మేలు కూడా జరుగుతుందని దీని ద్వారా తెలుస్తోంది'' అన్నారామె.
''సెలిబ్రిటీలు ఇలాంటి వ్యాధులపై మాట్లాడడం వల్ల వాటిపై అవగాహన పెరుగుతుంది'' అన్నారు.
అందమైన ముగింపు గీతా పాండే, బీబీసీ ప్రతినిధి
జులైలో నేను సోనాలి బెంద్రే కేన్సర్ వార్తను విన్నపుడు, బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ హిట్ 'కల్ హోనా హో'లో ఆమె నటించిన పాత్ర గుర్తుకు వచ్చింది.
ఆ సినిమాలో బెంద్రే మరణానికి దగ్గరైన హీరో షారుక్ ఖాన్కు డాక్టర్గా నటించింది. ఈ సినిమాలోని సీన్లను న్యూయార్క్లో చిత్రించారు.
ఆ సినిమాలో ఒక అతిథి నటిగా నటించిన పదిహేనేళ్ల తర్వాత బెంద్రే అదే న్యూయార్క్లో కేన్సర్తో పోరాడారు.
ఆసుపత్రిలో ఆమెను సందర్శించిన అనేక మంది ప్రముఖులలో షారుక్ ఖాన్ కూడా ఉన్నారు.
భారతదేశం తిరిగి వచ్చిన బెంద్రే, ముంబై ఎయిర్ పోర్టులో తన భర్త గోల్డీ బెల్ చేతులు పట్టుకుని నవ్వుతూ నిలబడ్డారు.
అది నిజంగా ఒక అందమైన ముగింపు.
ఆదివారం ఒక ట్విటర్ పోస్టులో బెంద్రే, 'పోరాటం ఇంకా ముగియలేదు' అన్నారు.
ఆమె భర్త గోల్డీ బెల్.. చికిత్స పూర్తయినా, అది మళ్లీ తిరగబెట్టే అవకాశం ఉందని మీడియాకు తెలిపారు.
తనకు కేన్సర్ ఉందని తెలిసిన వెంటనే బెంద్రే ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్లో, తాను ఆ వ్యాధితో పోరాడడానికి దృఢంగా నిర్ణయించుకున్నానని పోస్టు చేశారు.
ఆ పోస్టు చేసిన వెంటనే అభిమానులు, స్నేహితులు ఆమె తొందరగా కోలుకోవాలంటూ పెద్ద ఎత్తున కామెంట్లు పెట్టారు.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.
A post shared by
Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 3, 2018 at 11:46pm PDT
ఆ పోస్టులో ఆమె తన 12 ఏళ్ల కుమారునికి కేన్సర్ గురించి వివరించాల్సి వచ్చినపుడు తనలో కలిగిన భావాలను కూడా పంచుకున్నారు.
''వాడికి అన్ని వాస్తవాలను చెప్పడం చాలా ముఖ్యం. తను ఆ వార్తను చాలా ధైర్యంగా ఎదుర్కొన్నాడు. దాంతో నాకూ ధైర్యం లభించింది.'' అని జులైలో రాసిన ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్ పోస్టులో బెంద్రే రాసుకొచ్చారు.
View this post on Instagram
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
A post shared by
Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:29pm PDT
కేన్సర్ వివిధ దశలలో ఉండగా తీసిన ఫొటోలు, తలపై వెంట్రుకలు తీయించేసుకోవాలన్న ఆమె నిర్ణయం, బంధువులు, స్నేహితులతో ఆమె ఫొటోలు విస్తృతంగా షేర్ అయ్యాయి.
View this post on Instagram
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
A post shared by
Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Aug 4, 2018 at 10:28pm PDT
బెంద్రే కేన్సర్ గురించి నిర్భయంగా మాట్లాడిన తొలి సెలిబ్రిటి కాదు. 2012లో క్రికెటర్ యువరాజ్ సింగ్కు కేన్సర్ ఉందని తేలినప్పుడు ఆయన కూడా కేన్సర్తో ధైర్యంగా పోరారు. దానిపై ఆయన ఒక పుస్తకం కూడా రాశారు.
ఈ ఏడాది ప్రారంభంలో నటుడు ఇర్ఫాన్ ఖాన్ తనకు న్యూరోఎండోక్రైన్ ట్యూమర్ ఉందంటూ ఒక బహిరంగ లేఖ రాసినప్పుడు ఆయన అభిమానులు పెద్ద ఎత్తున ప్రతిస్పందించారు.
మరోవైపు నటి దీపికా పదుకోణె డిప్రెషన్తో తాను ఎదుర్కొన్న సమస్యల గురించి వెల్లడించడంపై ప్రశంసలు వ్యక్తమయ్యాయి.
2015లో ఆమె మానసిక ఆరోగ్యం చుట్టూ ఉన్న అపోహలను దూరం చేసేందుకు ఒక ఫౌండేషన్ను కూడా ప్రారంభించారు.
