An official was suspended by ECI for doing his job of inspecting vehicles.

The rule cited governs the use of official vehicles for campaigning. It 𝑫𝑶𝑬𝑺 𝑵𝑶𝑻 exempt PM's vehicle from being searched.



What is Modi carrying in the helicopter that he doesn't want India to see? pic.twitter.com/apDdhgSMJB