దేశవ్యాప్తంగా NRC అమలు చేసేందుకు NPR తొలి అడుగా? - FACT CHECK

As MOS Home in 2010,I supervised the NPR!

But Modi-Shah 2020 NPR is Totally Different.



Please see 2010&2020 NPR Forms👇



2020 Version adds:



1)Date&Place of Birth of Parents

2)Last Place of Residence

3)Aadhaar ID

4)Driving Licence No.

5)Voter ID

6)Mobile No.



Thus, NPR2020=NRC!! pic.twitter.com/VLoejbf8oI