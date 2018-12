View this post on Instagram

Tragic moment when tsunami crashed into concert of pop group #Seventeen's at Tanjung Lesung resort, sweeping away band members & the audience. My thoughts and prayers for those affected by the tsunami in Indonesia. Most sincere condolences for the loss of lives and property. It's frustrating to see despite the Tsunami of 2004, lessons have not been learnt & authorities are duping it's own citizens by blaming the full moon for this disaster. 😢 #IndonesiaTsunami