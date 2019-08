HISTORY SCRIPTED! ✍🇮🇳



Champion Stuff from @Pvsindhu1 as she becomes first Indian to be crowned World Champion. Kudos Girl, takes sweet revenge against @nozomi_o11 defeating her 21-7,21-7 in the finals of #BWFWC2019.



Nation rejoices!👏🔥#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/UzmgTsNBji