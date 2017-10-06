అదన్నమాట:

  • 6 అక్టోబర్ 2017

(బీబీసీ తెలుగును ఫేస్‌బుక్, ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌, ట్విటర్‌లో ఫాలో అవ్వండి. యూట్యూబ్‌లో సబ్‌స్క్రైబ్ చేయండి.)