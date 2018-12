View this post on Instagram

The fascinating Thai Silk gown that Sophida Kanchanarin, Miss Universe Thailand 2018 will be wearing on the night of “Thai Night” Gala Dinner has got its silhouette from one of the gowns from SIRIVANNAVARI Couture Collection inspired by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s wardrobe that requires the master skill and craftmanship. Haute Couture embroidery technique has been used as well as the combination between Thai Mutmee Silk and Praewa Silk which are the great challenge of sewing Thai silk without losing its original identity. In addition, every inch of the dress also conceals the peacock symbol of SIRIVANNAVARI which reflects the graciousness and delicacy of femininity. #Sirivannavari #SirivannavariBangkok #SirivannavariCouture #2018MissUniverse #MissUniverse #MontreePR