DJ Ace yesterday learned that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He is in the high risk category due to his ongoing kidney failure. After feeling some of the symptoms attached to the virus he was tested for Covid-19 on Monday 23rd March, which was returned with a positive result yesterday (Monday 30th March). Having self-isolated from 17th March, he is now on the mend and his health is much improved. One of Ace’s concerns is the lack of information readily available for patients who are in a similar medical position as he is, and it is something that he hopes will be clarified on a wider scale by the authorities as soon as possible. #renalfailure #chronicillness #chronickidneydisease #dialysis #haemodialysis #kidneydisease #kidneytransplant #covıd19 #coronavairus