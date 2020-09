View this post on Instagram

So I’d be lying if I told you I’m dealing with this amazing on a daily. 🥴 Each day is different. Some days I crumble and have to push myself mentally to not allow the image in the mirror to affect how I feel about myself. Other days I look in the mirror and embrace that Ive lost the majority of my hair and think what wig should I put on today. I think the hardest part of alopecia is being told to relax, don’t stress, it will come back and stressing won’t help. It’s a lot easier said than done as you don’t actually know if or how it will be if it does come back, and not stressing when your identity has changed so much is impossible. But it’s important to remember it’s okay to have down days, it’s okay to feel sorry for yourself sometimes as long as you then reflect on the positives and pick yourself back up. NO ONE is perfect, and imperfections are what makes us all unique whether that’s visible or not. As much as I want to spread a positive message I don’t want to disguise the difficulties of alopecia to make others question why they aren’t coping as well as I seem. I’ve hit highs of positivity but also major lows of rock bottom that I’d never thought my strong mind could able me to reach. Almost like being on a rollercoaster that won’t stop. That is life sometimes, so if you’ve got alopecia and you are reading this, be kind to yourself, you’re doing amazing and every test happens for a reason wether short term or long term. A huge thank you to all my socialites for sharing the awareness of my posts, it doesn’t go unnoticed 🙏🏽 my daily pep talk “you’ve got your sight, sound, limbs, health, family, friends, support network, and much more to be grateful for.. this is not going to beat me” ♥️👑 #alopeciaawarness #bekind