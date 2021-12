BBC 100 Women 2021: Who is on the list this year?

Women from Afghanistan make up half of this year's list, some of whom appear under pseudonyms and without photos for their own safety. The resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 has changed the lives of millions of Afghans - with girls banned from receiving secondary education, the ministry for women's affairs being disbanded, and women in many cases told not to return to work. This year's list recognises the scope of their bravery and their achievements as they reset their lives. The BBC has revealed its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2021.