ኤርትራውያን ዝርከቡዎም ስደተኛታት ካብ ሊብያ ናብ ኖርዌይን ካናዳን ይጣየሱ

During 1st week of December 3 flights with 114 Eritrean, Sudanese & Syrian #refugees left 🛫 #Libya towards Norway 🇳🇴 & Canada 🇨🇦 thanks to UNHCR's resettlement program. Families going to 🇳🇴 hosted at a first stage @UNHCR's ETC in Romania & will continue to 🇳🇴 at a later stage. pic.twitter.com/e4D1JYJiDo