ኣብ ኣመሪካ ክልተ ቆልዑ ዝርከብዎም ሰለስተ ኤርትራውያን ብሓደ ብኻራ ተቐቲሎም

💔💔 These are the faces behind the triple homicide at 1717 W Glendale this morning. 7 & 9 y.o. siblings Meaden and Arsema & their 19 y.o. aunt were stabbed in their apartment. Family says a relative snapped and killed them & then turned on himself. He was taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/hnsK6qTUz1