Dance is such an important part of Ethiopian culture. Wherever I have been so far...even though we don’t speak each other’s languages...the joy that has been shared through dance has bonded me with this amazing country forever. (Even though I’m terrible at it🤦🏽‍♀️😂) Ethiopia is extremely rich in culture and compassion. 🇪🇹 🙏🏽❤️ @unicefethiopia #yodabyssinia