ኣብ ክንፊ ነፋሪት ተወጢሑ ክጓዓዝ ዝሓሰበ ናይጄርያዊ ተቐይዱ

  • 20 ጁላይ 2019
ነፋሪት

ትማሊ ዓርቢ፡ ኣብ ከተማ ሌጎስ ካብ ዝርከብ መዕርፎ ነፈርቲ ሙርታላ ሙሓመድ ሓንቲ ነፋሪት ክትብገስ ትዳሎ ነበረት።

ኣብ መንጎ እዚ ግን፡ ተሳፈርቲ ኣብ ክንፊ እታ ነፋሪት ዝደየበ ሓደ ሰብ ተራኣዮም።

ተሳፈርቲ ጥራይ እንተይኮኑስ፡ ኣብረርትን ሰራሕተኛታትን እቲ መገዲ ኣየር'ውን በቲ ኩነታት ሰምቢዶም።

ሽዑ ንሽዑ፡ እቲ ኣብራሪ ብዛዕባ እቲ ኩነታት ንተቖጻጸርቲ ስለዘፍለጠ፡ እቲ ኣብ ክንፊ እታ ነፋሪት ዝተወጠሐ ሰብ ኣብ ቀይዲ ኣትዩ።

በዓልመዚ መዕርፎ ነፈርቲ ናይጄርያ፡ ብዛዕባ እቲ ኣጋጣሚ ምጽራይ ይግበር ከምዘሎ ገሊጹ።

እታ ናብ ከተማ ፖርት ሃርኮርት ክትበርር ትዳሎ ዝነበረት ነፋሪት ድማ፡ ከምብሓድሽ ካብ እግራ ክሳብ ርእሳ ተፈቲሻ ጉዕዞኣ ቀጺላ።

መንነት ናይቲ ውልቀሰብ ኣይተገለጸን።

