ንነፍሶም ብሕሱም ዝፈትዉ ሰባት፤ 'ግናያት ግን ሕጉሳት' እዮም

እዞም ኣብ ልዕሊ ነፍሶም ብሕሱም ፍትወት ዝወደቑ ሰባት [narcissists] ፤ ትኹረት ንክረኽቡ ዝገብሩዎ ዘይተኣደነ ጻዕሪ ሕፍረት ዘይፈጠረሎም 'ኳ እንተኾኑ፡ ሕጉሳት ዝበሃሉ ሰባት ክኾኑ ይኽእሉ'ዮም- ይብሉዎም ሰብ ሞያ ስነ-ልቦና።

ንነብሶም ዘለዎም ልዑል ርድኢት ድማ ምስ ዓብይ ጽላለ ዝስተኻኸል እዩ- ኢሎምዎ።

ኣብ ዩኒቨርሲቲ ኲን፡ ተመራመርቲ ዘካይድዎ ዘለዉ መጽናዕቲ ከምዘመላኽቶ፡ ከምዚኦም ዓይነት ሰባት ንካልኦት የቖጥዑ'ምበር ንርእሶም ኣይጭነቑን።

ሓደ ካብ መንጎ'ቶም ተመራመርቲ ዝኾነ ዶክተር ኮስታስ፡ ንቲ 'ጸገም' ዘለና ዝተጋነነ ኣሉታዊ ርድኢት፡ እንተነኣሰ ንርእሶም ክህልዎም ዝኽእል ዝኾነ ኣወንታዊ ጎኑ ከይንርኢ ጋሪዱና እዩ ዝብል።

እቶም ተመራመርቲ፡ ኣብዚ ዘመናዊ ሕብረተሰብከ፡ ኣብ ዓውዲ ፖለቲካ፣ ኣብ ማሕበራዊ ሚድያ ኾነ ኣብ ፍሉጣት ሰባት ንምንታይ እዚ ዝንባለታት እናዓበየ ይመጽእ ኣሎ ዝብል'ውን ክርድኡ ፈቲኖም እዮም።

"ንምንታይከ ከም ጎዳኢ ኣካል'ቲ ማሕበበረሰብ ተገይሮም ይረአዩ?" እቶም መራመርቲ ብቐጻልነት ይሓቱ።

'ሕንኽ ዘይብሉ ወይ ድማ ነስሓ-ኣልቦ' ሰባት

እቶም ሰብሞያ ነዚኦም ዓይነት ሰባት፡ ጎዳኢ ዝኾነ ስጉምቲ ካብ ምውሳድ ንደሓር ዘይብሉ፣ ንርእሶም ዘለዎም ልዑል ምልከታ ወይ ድማ ዓቐኑ ዝሓለፈ ዓርሰ ምትእምማንን ንኻልኦት ንእሽተን'ኳ ሓዘኔታ ዘይብሎም ከምኡ ድማ ነስሓ አ-ኣልቦን ሕንኽ ዘይብሎምን' ክብሉ እዮም ዝገልጹዎም።

እንተኾነ፤ ከምዚ ዓይነት ሕማቕ ባህሪ ዘለዎም እዞም ሰባት፡ ኣብ ክንዲ ክቕጽዑን ክዋረዱን ዝግባእ ንምንታይ ኣብዚ ዘመን ተሸለምትን ተርኣይትን እናኾኑ ይመጽኡ ከምዘለዉ እቶም ሰብሞያ ይሓቱ።

Narcissism seems to be on the rise, whether in social media or politics

'ናርሲስትስ' ዝበሃሉ ዓይነት ሰባት ምስ ማኬቪልያኒዝም [ጭካነ ዝመልኦም] ፣ 'ሳዲዝምን'[ኣብ ልዕሊ ሰብ ስቓይ እናፈጸሙ ዝገብረዎ ወሲብ ዝሕጎሶም] ከምኡ'ውን 'ሳዲዝም'

Narcissism is one of the "dark traits" identified by psychologists, alongside psychopathy, Machiavellianism and sadism.

But Dr Papageorgiou's research with 700 adults suggests even though it might be bad for society, it seems to be beneficial for individual narcissists.

They might have trampled over others and left a trail of emotional damage around them - but narcissists also seem to be insulated against feeling bad about themselves.

They have lower levels of stress and are less likely to see life as stressful - with their self-confidence and heightened sense of self-importance appearing to be "protective" qualities.

'Preoccupation with power'

This follows the Belfast team's previous work, which indicated narcissists were more likely to succeed in work and in their social lives - with a "mental toughness" that helped them overcome rejection or disappointment.

Dr Papageorgiou also looked at how different dimensions of narcissism could have different emotional outcomes.

Those narcissists with strong "grandiose" characteristics can have a "preoccupation with status and power" and an "over-inflated sense of importance", he says.

But "vulnerable" narcissists can be much more defensive and have a tendency to view other people's behaviour as "hostile".

In terms of their own sense of wellbeing and ability to handle stress, "grandiose" narcissists are likely to have "very positive" characteristics, according to Dr Papageorgiou.

"While of course not all dimensions of narcissism are good, certain aspects can lead to positive outcomes," he says.

Such psychological traits should "not be seen as either good or bad but as products of evolution and expressions of human nature that may be beneficial or harmful depending on the context".

And further research might find a way to cultivate some of these traits, while discouraging others, "for the collective good".