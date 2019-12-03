ሊል በብ፡ ኣብ ኢንተርነት ሚሊዮናት ሰዓብቲ ኣለውዋ

  • 3 ዲሴምበር 2019
ናይ ምስሊ መግለጺ ኣብ ፌስቡክን ኢንስተግራምን 5.5 ሚሊዮን ሰዓብቲ ዘለውዋ ድሙ

ሓንቲ ካብተን ኣብ ኢንተርነት ህቡባት ዝኾና ደማሙ ሊል በብ፡ ኣብ ሸሞንተ ዓመታ ሞይታ።

ዋና እዛ ድሙ ማይክ ብሪዳቭስኪ፡ ትማሊ ሞት እዛ ድሙ ኣብ ማሕበራዊ ሚዲያ ዘርጊሑ።

ሊል በብ፡ ልሙድ ብዘይኮነ ኣፈጣጥርኣ እትፍለጥ፡ ከበብቲ ኣዒንትን ንደገ ዝወጽአ መልሓስን ነይሩዋ። ንድክዳኸ ሓዊሱ ብዙሓት ስሩዓት ዘይኮኑ ጸገማት ጥዕና ሒዛ'ያ ተወሊዳ።

እዛ ድሙ፡ ኣብ ረድኤት እንስሳ ኣብ ዝሰርሐትሎም እዋናት 700 ሽሕ ዶላር ገንዘባዊ ሓገዝ ኣተኣኻኺባ'ያ ይብል ማይክ።

"በብ፡ ኣብ ጉዳይ እንስሳን ህይወት ሚሊዮናት ሰባትን ለውጢ ክፈጥር ዝኽእል ዓብዪ ስራሕ እያ ሰሪሓ" ክብል ድማ ኣብ ማሕበራዊ ሚዲያ ኢንስተግራም ጽሒፉ።

ሊል በብ ብዘለዋ ፍሉይ ኣፈጣጥራ'ያ ኣብ ማሕበራዊ ሚዲያ ተፈላጥነት ረኺባ። ሙሉእ ዕድሚኣ ድማ ዕዋል ድሙ መሲላን ደኽዲኻን ኣሕሊፋቶ።

ኣብ ክልቲኡ ከብዲ እግራ ተወሳኺ ኣጻብዕቲ እግሪ ነይሩዋ፣ ዘይዓበየ ምንጋጋ እንክህልዋ ኣስናን ስለ ዘይብላ፡ መልሓሳ ኩል ግዜ ንደገ ምስ ወጽአ እዩ።

ምስ'ዚ ኩሉ ጸገማት ግን ሕጉስትን ጥዕይትን ኮይና ከም ዝሓለፈት ዋንኣ ማይክ ብሪዳቭስኪ ተዛሪቡ።

ማሕበራዊ ሚዲያ እዛ ድሙ፡ ኣብ 2011 [ኣቆጻጽራ ኤውሮጳ] እዩ ተኸፊቱ። ናይ ባዕላ ዩ-ትዩብን ተኸታታሊ ሰነዳዊ ምድላዋትን'ውን ነይሩዋ።

ናይ ምስሊ መግለጺ በብ፡ 'ንጽህቲ፣ የዋህን ተኣምራዊትን'ያ ነይራ' በዓል ዋንኣ ማይክ

በቲ ዝረኸበቶ ህቡብነት ተጠቒሙ ድማ፡ ኣብ ኣሜሪካ ንዘለው ፍሉይ ሓገዝ ንዘድልዮም ደማሙ ዝውዕል ምግባረ ሰናይ ንምስራሕ እቶት ናይ ምትእኽኻብ ስራሕ ሰሪሓ።

ቅድሚ ምሟታ፡ ሊል በብ ብናይ ዓጽሚ ረኽሲ ተጠቒዓ ነይራ። ኣብዚ ከምዚ ዝበለ ኩነታት ጥዕና ኮይና ግን፡ ኣብ ኢንስተግራም ንዘለው 2.4 ሚሊዮን ሰዓብታ ጠፊኣቶም ኣይትፈልጥን።

ዋንኣ ብሪዳቭስኪ ግን ትማሊ፤ እታ ድሙ ደቂሳ እንከላ ከም ዝሞተት ሓቢሩ።

ብዙሓት ሰባት ድማ ብሞት እታ ድሙ ዝተሰምዖም ሓዘን ክገልጹ ውዒሎም።

