ቁመቱ 67 ሴንቲ ሜትር ጥራሕ ዝነበረ ናይ ዓለምና እቲ ዝሓፀረ ሰብ ሞይቱ

  • 18 ጃንዩወሪ 2020
ቁመቱ 67 ሴንቲ ሜትር ጥራሕ ዝነበረ ናይ ዓለምና እቲ ዝሓፀረ ሰብ ሞይቱ Image copyright Getty Images
ናይ ምስሊ መግለጺ ኔፓላዊ ካሃጌንደራ ታፓ ማጋረ 67.08 ሴንቲ ሜትር ጥራሕ እዩ ንውሓቱ

ኣብ መዝገብ ክብረወሰን ዓለም እቲ ዝሓጸረ ሰብ ተባሂሉ ተመዝጊቡ ዝነበረ ካሃጌንደራ ኣብ መበል 27 ዓመቱ ሞይቱ።

እዚ ኔፓላዊ ዝኾነ ዜጋ፡ ካሃጌንደራ ታፓ ማጋረ፡ ቁመቱ 67.08 ሴንቲ ሜትር ጥራሕ እዩ ነይሩ።

ማዕኸን ዜና ኤ.ኤ.ፍ.ፒ ከምዝሓበሮ፡ ካሃጌንደራ ብሕማም ሳንቡእ፡ ትማሊ ዓርቢ ኣብ ሆስፒታል ከምዝዓረፈ ፀብጸቡ።

መዝገብ ክብረወሰን ዓለም፡ ንሓፀርቲ ሰባት፡ ክንቀሳቐሱ ዝኽእሉን ክንቀሳቐሱ ዘይክእሉን ብምባል፡ ኣብ ክልተ ከፊሉ እዩ ዝምዝግቦም።

ካሃጌንደራ ካብቶም ክንቀሳቑ ዝኽእሉ ሰባት እዩ ነይሩ።

ካሃጌንደራ ኣብ 18 ዓመቱ እዩ፡ ክንቀሳቐስ ዝኽእል ሓፂር ሰብ ተባሂሉ ኣብ መዝገብ ክብረወሰን ዓለም ስሙ ዝሰፈረ።

ቁመቱ 59 ሴንቲ ሜትር ጥራሕ ዝኾነ ፊሊፒንሳዊ ጁንሬይ ባላዊንግ ድማ፡ ክንቀሳቐስ ዘይክእል ናይ ዓለምና ሓጺር ሰብ ተባሂሉ ተመዝጊቡ ይርከብ።

ካሃጌንደራ፡ ስሙ ኣብ መዝገብ ክበረ ወሰን ዓለም ክሰፍር እንከሎ፡ "ኣነ ንርእሰይ ከም ንእሽተይ ኣይቆጽራን፤ ኣነ ገዚፍ ሰብ እየ" ኢሉ ነይሩ።

ካሃጌንደራ፡ ኣብ ሓደ እዋን፡ ካብኡ ዝሓፀረ ካልእ ኔፓላዊ ብምርካቡ ስዒቡ፡ 'ምንቅስቓስ ዝኽእል እቲ ዝሓፀረ ሰብ' ዝብል ማዕርጉ ተመንጢሉ ነይሩ።

ደሓር ግና እቲ 54 ሴንቲሜትር ቁመቱ ውልቀሰብ ስለዝሞተ፡ ካሃጌንደራ፡ ኣብ 2015 ዝተመንጠለ መዓርጉ ረኺቡ።

መዝገብ ክብረ ወሰን ዓለም፡ ብሞት ካሃጌንደራ ዝተሰምዖ ሓዘን ገሊፁ ኣሎ። "ብድሙቕ ፍሽኽትኡ ንዝተላለዮም ኩሎም፡ ብፍቕሪ ማሪኹ" ክብል ድማ ገሊፅዎ።

ካሃጌንደራ ብህይወት እንከሎ ናብ ዝተፈላለያ ሃገራት ዓለም ከምዝበጽሓን፡ ኣብ መደበራት ተሌቬዥን ኣውሮጳን ኣሜሪካን ተዓዲሙ እዩ።

ሞት ካሃጌንደራ ስዒቡ ከኣ፡ ኣብ ካልኣይ ደረጃ ተሰሪዑ ዝነበረ 70.21 ሴንቲ ሜትር ዝንውሓቱ፡ ኮሎምቢያዊ ኤድዋርድ ሄርናንዴዝ፡ ምንቅስቓስ ዝኽእል ናይ ዓለምና ሓፂር ሰብ ተባሂሉ ኣሎ።

ተመሳሳሊ ዛዕባታት

ተወሳኺ ዛንታ