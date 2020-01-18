ኣብ መዝገብ ክብረወሰን ዓለም እቲ ዝሓጸረ ሰብ ተባሂሉ ተመዝጊቡ ዝነበረ ካሃጌንደራ ኣብ መበል 27 ዓመቱ ሞይቱ።
እዚ ኔፓላዊ ዝኾነ ዜጋ፡ ካሃጌንደራ ታፓ ማጋረ፡ ቁመቱ 67.08 ሴንቲ ሜትር ጥራሕ እዩ ነይሩ።
ማዕኸን ዜና ኤ.ኤ.ፍ.ፒ ከምዝሓበሮ፡ ካሃጌንደራ ብሕማም ሳንቡእ፡ ትማሊ ዓርቢ ኣብ ሆስፒታል ከምዝዓረፈ ፀብጸቡ።
መዝገብ ክብረወሰን ዓለም፡ ንሓፀርቲ ሰባት፡ ክንቀሳቐሱ ዝኽእሉን ክንቀሳቐሱ ዘይክእሉን ብምባል፡ ኣብ ክልተ ከፊሉ እዩ ዝምዝግቦም።
ካሃጌንደራ ካብቶም ክንቀሳቑ ዝኽእሉ ሰባት እዩ ነይሩ።
ካሃጌንደራ ኣብ 18 ዓመቱ እዩ፡ ክንቀሳቐስ ዝኽእል ሓፂር ሰብ ተባሂሉ ኣብ መዝገብ ክብረወሰን ዓለም ስሙ ዝሰፈረ።
ቁመቱ 59 ሴንቲ ሜትር ጥራሕ ዝኾነ ፊሊፒንሳዊ ጁንሬይ ባላዊንግ ድማ፡ ክንቀሳቐስ ዘይክእል ናይ ዓለምና ሓጺር ሰብ ተባሂሉ ተመዝጊቡ ይርከብ።
ካሃጌንደራ፡ ስሙ ኣብ መዝገብ ክበረ ወሰን ዓለም ክሰፍር እንከሎ፡ "ኣነ ንርእሰይ ከም ንእሽተይ ኣይቆጽራን፤ ኣነ ገዚፍ ሰብ እየ" ኢሉ ነይሩ።
ካሃጌንደራ፡ ኣብ ሓደ እዋን፡ ካብኡ ዝሓፀረ ካልእ ኔፓላዊ ብምርካቡ ስዒቡ፡ 'ምንቅስቓስ ዝኽእል እቲ ዝሓፀረ ሰብ' ዝብል ማዕርጉ ተመንጢሉ ነይሩ።
ደሓር ግና እቲ 54 ሴንቲሜትር ቁመቱ ውልቀሰብ ስለዝሞተ፡ ካሃጌንደራ፡ ኣብ 2015 ዝተመንጠለ መዓርጉ ረኺቡ።
Skip Instagram post by guinnessworldrecords
View this post on Instagram
We are saddened today to hear of the passing of the world’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar from Nepal. He was 27 years old. Khagendra, who was born on 14 October 1992, stood at 67.08 cm (2 ft 2.41 in) tall when measured at Fewa City Hospital in Pohkara, Nepal, on the advent of his 18th birthday in 2010. Khagendra was born in the Baglung district of Nepal, the eldest son of Roop Bahadur and Dhan Maya. His father recalled, “He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small.” According to friends, Khagendra had been struggling recently with heart problems, asthma and pneumonia. "We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday, who first met Khagendra during his visit to Italy in 2010. "His bright smile was so infectious that he melted the hearts of anyone who met him. As many people of short stature experience, life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kg and you don’t fit into world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn’t let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life. It’s been an honour to know him and his family, and a privilege to share his story with the world." Click the link in our bio for more memories of Khagendra.
A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) on
End of Instagram post by guinnessworldrecords
መዝገብ ክብረ ወሰን ዓለም፡ ብሞት ካሃጌንደራ ዝተሰምዖ ሓዘን ገሊፁ ኣሎ። "ብድሙቕ ፍሽኽትኡ ንዝተላለዮም ኩሎም፡ ብፍቕሪ ማሪኹ" ክብል ድማ ገሊፅዎ።
ካሃጌንደራ ብህይወት እንከሎ ናብ ዝተፈላለያ ሃገራት ዓለም ከምዝበጽሓን፡ ኣብ መደበራት ተሌቬዥን ኣውሮጳን ኣሜሪካን ተዓዲሙ እዩ።
ሞት ካሃጌንደራ ስዒቡ ከኣ፡ ኣብ ካልኣይ ደረጃ ተሰሪዑ ዝነበረ 70.21 ሴንቲ ሜትር ዝንውሓቱ፡ ኮሎምቢያዊ ኤድዋርድ ሄርናንዴዝ፡ ምንቅስቓስ ዝኽእል ናይ ዓለምና ሓፂር ሰብ ተባሂሉ ኣሎ።