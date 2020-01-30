ብዓልቲ ቤት ኮቢ ብርያንት፡ 'ንጓሂና ክገልጹ ዝኽእሉ ቃላት የለዉን'

  • 30 ጃንዩወሪ 2020
ብራያንት ምስ በዓልቲቤቱ ቫነሳ Image copyright AFP
ናይ ምስሊ መግለጺ ብራያንት ምስ በዓልቲቤቱ ቫነሳ

ሰብኣያ ብሞት ዝተፈለያ ቫነሳ፡ ድሕሪ'ቲ ህይወት፡ ኮኾብ ተጻዋታይ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዔት ዝነበረ በዓል ቤታን፡ ጓሎምን ከምኡውን ካልኦት ሸውዓተ ሰባትን ዘጥፈአ ምውዳቕ ሄሊኮፕተር፡ ንፈለማ እዋን ዝተሰምዓ ሓዘን ኣካፊላ።

ንሳ፤ ኣብ ኢንስታግራም ኣብ ዘስፈረቶ ጽሑፍ "ተዘሚተ'የ. . . ንጓሂና ክገልጹ ዝኽእሉ ቃላት የለዉን" ክትብል ዝተሰምዓ መሪር ሓዘን ገሊጻ።

እቶም ሰብ ሓዳር፡ ነታ ኣብቲ ሓደጋ ግዳይ ዝኾነት 13 ዓመት ዝዕድሚኣ ጓሎም ጊያና ወሲኽካ፡ ኣርባዕተ ኣዋልድ ይርከበኦም።

ንስነ-ስርዓት ቀብሪ ብዝምልከት ግን ዛጊት ዝተፈልጠ ነገር የልን።

ጠንቂ ናይቲ፡ ኣብቲ ብግመ ዝተሸፈነ ኩነታት ኣየር ጎቦታት ምዕራብ ከተማ ሎስ ኣንጀለስ ዘጋጠመ ምሕምሻሽ ናይታ ሄሊኮፕተር፡ ክሳብ ሕጂ ኣብ መርመራ ይርከብ።

ብርያንት፡ ጓሉ ንእትርከበላ ጋንታ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዐት መንእሰያት ከሰልጥን እዩ ዝኸይድ ነይሩ።

ኣብቲ ሓበሬታ፡ ቫነሳ ደጊማ "ብሃንደበታዊ ሞት ፈቃር በዓል ቤተይ ኮቢ - ዘደንቖ ኣቦ ደቅናን፡ ምጭውትን፡ ምቅርትን ፡ ፈቃር፡ በላሕን፡ ብጣዕሚ እተገርምን ጓለይን፡ ሓፍተን ንናታልያ፤ ቢያንካን፡ ካፕሪን ዝኾነት ጊያናን መሪር ሓዘን ተሰሚዑና'ሎ" ኢላ።

ኣስዒባ'ውን፡ "ኣብዚ ምሳና ንዘለኣለም እንዘህልዉልና'ዩ ትምኒትና ፤ እቶም ጽቡቓት በረኸት ገዛና ብቅጽበት ተወሲዶምና። ካብ ሕጂ ንደሓር ህይወትና እንታይ ከም ዝመስል ኣይፈልጥን፡ ብዘይ ብእኦም ምንባር ክግምቶ ኣጸጋሚ እዩ" ክትብል ጽሒፋ።

ንሳ ነቶም ብሚልዮናት ዝቑጸሩ ሓዘኖም ዝለጹላን ተኻፈልቲ ሓዘናን ዝኾኑ ድሕሪ ምምስጋን፡ ነቶም ብምውዳቕ እታ ሄሊኮፕተር ዝተጸልዉ ስድራቤታትን፡ ካልኦት ኣባላት እታ ጋንታ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዐት ንምሕጋዝ፡ ጻውዒት ኣቕሪባ።

ኣብራሪ እታ ሄሊኮፕተርን፡ ክልተ 13 ዓመት ዝዕደሚአን ኣብቲ ውድድር ክሳተፋ ዝነበረን ኣዋልድ፡ ሰለስተ ወለዶምን፡ ሓደ ካልእ ኣሰልጣንን ኣብቲ ሓደጋ ሞይቶም ኣለዉ።

ብርያንት ንጋንትኡ ሎስ ኣንጀለስ ሌከርስ፡ ሓሙሽተ ግዜ ተዓዋቲት ኤንቢኤን፡ ክልተ ግዜ ተሸላሚ ወርቂ መዳልያ ኦሊምፒክ ዝነበረ'ዩ። ምስታ ጋንታ ን20 ዓመታት ድሕሪ ምጽናሕ ኣብ ሚያዝያ 2016'ዩ ጥሮታ ወጺኡ።

ኣብቲ ብረቡዕ ዝተኻየደ ዝኽሪ፡ ጋንትኡ ሌከርስ፡ "ልዕሊ ተጻዋታይ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዔት" ብምባል ገሊጻቶ።

"ኮበ ንሎስ ኣንጀለስ ሌከርስ፡ ደገፍትናን፡ ከተማናን እንታይ ዓይነት ሰብ ከም ዝነበረ፡ ቃላት ኣይገልጾን እዩ። ልዕሊ ተጻዋታይ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዔት፡ ፈቃር ኣቦን፡ በዓል ቤትን፡ ወዲ ጋንታን እዩ ነይሩ። ፍቕሮምን ብርሃኖምን ንዘለኣለም ኣብ ልብና ክተርፍ እዩ"።

