ብዓልቲ ቤት ኮቢ ብርያንት፡ 'ንጓሂና ክገልጹ ዝኽእሉ ቃላት የለዉን'

ሰብኣያ ብሞት ዝተፈለያ ቫነሳ፡ ድሕሪ'ቲ ህይወት፡ ኮኾብ ተጻዋታይ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዔት ዝነበረ በዓል ቤታን፡ ጓሎምን ከምኡውን ካልኦት ሸውዓተ ሰባትን ዘጥፈአ ምውዳቕ ሄሊኮፕተር፡ ንፈለማ እዋን ዝተሰምዓ ሓዘን ኣካፊላ።
ንሳ፤ ኣብ ኢንስታግራም ኣብ ዘስፈረቶ ጽሑፍ "ተዘሚተ'የ. . . ንጓሂና ክገልጹ ዝኽእሉ ቃላት የለዉን" ክትብል ዝተሰምዓ መሪር ሓዘን ገሊጻ።
እቶም ሰብ ሓዳር፡ ነታ ኣብቲ ሓደጋ ግዳይ ዝኾነት 13 ዓመት ዝዕድሚኣ ጓሎም ጊያና ወሲኽካ፡ ኣርባዕተ ኣዋልድ ይርከበኦም።
ንስነ-ስርዓት ቀብሪ ብዝምልከት ግን ዛጊት ዝተፈልጠ ነገር የልን።
ጠንቂ ናይቲ፡ ኣብቲ ብግመ ዝተሸፈነ ኩነታት ኣየር ጎቦታት ምዕራብ ከተማ ሎስ ኣንጀለስ ዘጋጠመ ምሕምሻሽ ናይታ ሄሊኮፕተር፡ ክሳብ ሕጂ ኣብ መርመራ ይርከብ።
ብርያንት፡ ጓሉ ንእትርከበላ ጋንታ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዐት መንእሰያት ከሰልጥን እዩ ዝኸይድ ነይሩ።
ኣብቲ ሓበሬታ፡ ቫነሳ ደጊማ "ብሃንደበታዊ ሞት ፈቃር በዓል ቤተይ ኮቢ - ዘደንቖ ኣቦ ደቅናን፡ ምጭውትን፡ ምቅርትን ፡ ፈቃር፡ በላሕን፡ ብጣዕሚ እተገርምን ጓለይን፡ ሓፍተን ንናታልያ፤ ቢያንካን፡ ካፕሪን ዝኾነት ጊያናን መሪር ሓዘን ተሰሚዑና'ሎ" ኢላ።
ኣስዒባ'ውን፡ "ኣብዚ ምሳና ንዘለኣለም እንዘህልዉልና'ዩ ትምኒትና ፤ እቶም ጽቡቓት በረኸት ገዛና ብቅጽበት ተወሲዶምና። ካብ ሕጂ ንደሓር ህይወትና እንታይ ከም ዝመስል ኣይፈልጥን፡ ብዘይ ብእኦም ምንባር ክግምቶ ኣጸጋሚ እዩ" ክትብል ጽሒፋ።
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
ንሳ ነቶም ብሚልዮናት ዝቑጸሩ ሓዘኖም ዝለጹላን ተኻፈልቲ ሓዘናን ዝኾኑ ድሕሪ ምምስጋን፡ ነቶም ብምውዳቕ እታ ሄሊኮፕተር ዝተጸልዉ ስድራቤታትን፡ ካልኦት ኣባላት እታ ጋንታ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዐት ንምሕጋዝ፡ ጻውዒት ኣቕሪባ።
ኣብራሪ እታ ሄሊኮፕተርን፡ ክልተ 13 ዓመት ዝዕደሚአን ኣብቲ ውድድር ክሳተፋ ዝነበረን ኣዋልድ፡ ሰለስተ ወለዶምን፡ ሓደ ካልእ ኣሰልጣንን ኣብቲ ሓደጋ ሞይቶም ኣለዉ።
ብርያንት ንጋንትኡ ሎስ ኣንጀለስ ሌከርስ፡ ሓሙሽተ ግዜ ተዓዋቲት ኤንቢኤን፡ ክልተ ግዜ ተሸላሚ ወርቂ መዳልያ ኦሊምፒክ ዝነበረ'ዩ። ምስታ ጋንታ ን20 ዓመታት ድሕሪ ምጽናሕ ኣብ ሚያዝያ 2016'ዩ ጥሮታ ወጺኡ።
ኣብቲ ብረቡዕ ዝተኻየደ ዝኽሪ፡ ጋንትኡ ሌከርስ፡ "ልዕሊ ተጻዋታይ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዔት" ብምባል ገሊጻቶ።
"ኮበ ንሎስ ኣንጀለስ ሌከርስ፡ ደገፍትናን፡ ከተማናን እንታይ ዓይነት ሰብ ከም ዝነበረ፡ ቃላት ኣይገልጾን እዩ። ልዕሊ ተጻዋታይ ኩዕሶ ሰኪዔት፡ ፈቃር ኣቦን፡ በዓል ቤትን፡ ወዲ ጋንታን እዩ ነይሩ። ፍቕሮምን ብርሃኖምን ንዘለኣለም ኣብ ልብና ክተርፍ እዩ"።