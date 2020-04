ኮሮናቫይረስ፡ መርዓ፣ ልደትን ሞትን ኣብ እዋን ኮቪድ-19

Police enforcing curfew in Kenya's capital Nairobi are accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy on the family's balcony.



Yassin Moyo, his five siblings and his mother were seated on their balcony on Monday evening.