The unsolved mystery of Skeleton Lake

The rising sun was yet to shine on the freezing, snow-covered cirque where I was resting after an early morning trudge to a glacial tarn. Cold and miserable, at a dizzying height of 4,800m in the Indian Himalayas, I couldn't summon the energy to care about the pile of human skeletons stacked next to the frozen lake known as Roopkund. In 2009, when I went on the trek, the mystery of "Skeleton Lake" was considered solved and Roopkund trek was well on its way to changing the course of the nascent trekking scene in India.

However, more than a decade on, not only has the small lake become a victim of its fame but it continues to confound even as revolutionary advances have been made in understanding our past.

In 1942, H K Madhwal, an Indian forest official, stumbled upon hundreds of human skeletons stockpiled in and around Roopkund lake. He reported the bizarre find – a mysterious lake where between 300 to 800 people met their tragic end – and the frigid Himalayas continued to preserve the human remains. In the late 1950s, the macabre mountain find was announced to the public, raising great interest and triggering several investigations that continue to date.

All of that was only secondary to scores of trekkers who, like me, have trekked to Roopkund in the last decade, chiefly enamoured by the unparalleled views, diverse landscapes and challenging route.

Situated five days from the nearest settlement in Uttarakhand state, the week-long trek spanning more than 50km sets off from idyllic Himalayan villages that are no more than a cluster of traditional houses. Passing through ethereal mist and moss-covered oak forests, the trail then winds along expansive wildflower-laden alpine pastures, locally known as bugyals, that occur only above the height of 3,300m in the Himalayas. Lofty Himalayan peaks soon come into view and dominate the horizon for the next couple of days. The highest point of the trek at 5,000m is Junargali, a knife-edge-like ridge with a 360-degree view of the high Himalayas and the rugged glacial landscape.

Roopkund lies 200m below this ridge. The treacherous, steep climb to Junargali has led to a running joke among trekkers that one wrong step could easily add more bones to the existing pile in the lake. Nearly 80 years after Skeleton Lake first captured the world's imagination, that simple joke doesn't seem too far-fetched after recent revelations.