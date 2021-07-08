Prahok: The pungent fish elevating Cambodian cuisine

For centuries, prahok has sat at the heart of local cuisine, entrenched deeply in Cambodian culture. Today, the condiment whose pungent smell sends many tourists running, continues to be the star ingredient in an array of vegetable, meat and rice dishes, as well as soups.

"You'll find a jar ofprahok in most family homes, it makes everyone happy," said Meng, founder of the acclaimed Malis restaurant in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh, and a string of other upmarket eateries. He was fresh from a two-day stint heading up a team of chefs to cook 410 boxes of prahok ktis– a treasured delicacy comprised of fermented fish paste, minced pork, pea eggplants, coconut milk and kaffir lime leaves, usually served as a dip and eaten with fresh vegetables like cucumber, carrots and cabbage.

Each box can feed a family of eight, and they were donated to street sellers, cleaners and other vendors working outside the Royal Palace in the heart of Phnom Penh whose livelihoods have been hit hard by the pandemic and the capital's recent round of lockdowns.

"We want to make this prahok dish to remind people of home and give them some food to share during these times," said Meng.