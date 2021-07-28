The birthplace of the US vacation

It was a novel concept. Of course, people had visited and lived in even the most impenetrable sections of the Adirondacks for a long time. For starters, at least half a dozen different Indigenous groups have called the region home for millennia. In the centuries leading up to the publication of Murray's outdoor opus, the Adirondacks became a destination for "sportsmen", as Murray called the fishermen, hunters and trappers who made a living during long stints in the wild. The difference was that Murray was saying that anyone could do this, including – gasp! – women. To this day, Murray is still known as the father of the US' outdoor movement.



"Murray was very intentionally setting out to democratise access to the Adirondacks," Gocker said. "He explicitly said 'women should come up here too and these are the clothes they should pack.'"

Still, if the summer of 1869 saw the birth of the American vacation, it was a turbulent birth. Lured by Murray's evocative prose but not fully prepared for heavy rain, blood-sucking black flies and overbooked inns, many people came back disappointed. Critics labelled them "Murray's Fools".

But the Boston priest doubled down, insisting that the naysayers were just trying to keep all the beauty for themselves. Tourism in the Adirondacks continued to grow. There were many factors pushing city slickers into the wilderness, but chief among them was health. In his book, Murray wrote of a young man miraculously cured of tuberculosis consumption after time spent in the Adirondacks, countering the prevailing wisdom that time outside would lead to a cold.