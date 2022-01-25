Our tiny Cessna juddered above the tundra – a landscape of vivid green threaded with dark blue streaks of meltwater streams and blotched with myriad ice-melt lakes. In places, the land bubbled up in smooth green hillocks. "Pingos," the pilot's voice came through my headphones. "Permafrost hillocks," he explained, seeing my raised eyebrows. A dark ribbon of road wound its way between these strange, rounded protrusions. A couple of days prior, I'd driven the Dempster Highway all the way to the Arctic Ocean and wanted to see it from above before making my long journey back to Dawson City, Yukon.

The Dempster is considered to be one of Canada's toughest drives. "Highway" is a rather glamorous term for a lonely gravel road that branches off the Klondike Highway – which runs between Yukon's capital, Whitehorse, and the Klondike Gold Rush settlement of Dawson City – cutting its way through 764km of dense spruce forest, tundra and snow-covered hills before arriving in Inuvik, the northernmost Arctic town in the Northwest Territories.

The Dempster Highway was conceived in the late 1950s to open up the MacKenzie Delta to oil and gas exploration and traced a decades-old dog sled patrol route. Now, a new stretch of highway connects to the Dempster, extending a further 147km beyond Inuvik, all the way to the tiny settlement of Tuktoyaktuk on the shores of the Arctic Ocean.

This long, lonely Dempster Highway is one of Canada's ultimate road trips; an exhilarating four-wheeled adventure across a pristine northern landscape. It's also a hard drive in a hard land (you get a certificate of completion from the Inuvik tourist office if you drive its entire length) as the road is unpaved, there's no phone signal and there's only one petrol station around halfway along. Anyone who drives it needs to be prepared for misadventure, as I found out myself.