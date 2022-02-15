Jungholz: A ski town stuck in the wrong nation

There is a mountain in the Allgäu Alps that is probably the most ludicrous in all of Europe. It is called the Sorgschrofen, it is 1,636m high, and it is marked by a gipfelkreuz, or summit cross, which stands above a sheer-sided cliff face of white-webbed rock.

Formed from reef limestone, the knuckle looms above the triangle-shaped village of Jungholz in the western Tirol of Austria. While it pales in significance to other mightier Alpine peaks, it fires the mind of cartophiles for a wholly unusual reason.

For the cross at its top – an almost abstract feature on any map – marks the only geographical point where the Tirolean village and the rest of Austria meet. And almost unbelievably, this strip of connecting land is less than 1m wide.

No matter the absurdity, it is utterly necessary. Because Jungholz, population 302, is as Austrian as Vienna or Salzburg – yet it is surrounded by Germany on all sides, with no road connection to Austria. The only way Austrians in the exclave can reach their homeland is via Bavaria.

Jungholz had never crossed my mind prior to this winter, and it is highly likely you have never heard of it either. Many Austrians are also unfamiliar with the mountain village; before making the trip, I asked locals in the Tirolean towns of Kitzbühel and Innsbruck what to expect and no one was any wiser than I. My interest in its incongruous geography deepened.