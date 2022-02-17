When Davis and I reached the back of the one-mile-long park, there were no rogue climbers to be found. Either we missed them, or it was nothing but a rumour. With opening day quickly approaching, Davis was hyper-vigilant about preserving the ice. The weather certainly wasn't doing him any favours. This winter has been unusually warm and temperatures, even in December, were not cold enough to make sufficient ice. It even rained a day before the park was set to open, destroying 30% of the ice farmers' efforts.

"Winter climate is less certain due to the warming of our planet," said Heidi Steltzer, Fort Lewis College professor of environment and sustainability and lead author of IPCC SROCC (the Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate). "Human-made ice may not be possible every year, but in years when it is, [the ice park] offers joy, a gathering place and livelihoods to sustain rural mountain life that's one part of the adaptation puzzle in our heated world."

The gates did eventually open, and the park has been busier than ever. One morning, ice farmers arrived to find 155 people waiting to climb, something unheard of only a few years ago. In total, the park will likely see more than 20,000 visitors this season. Peter O'Neil, executive director of the Ouray Ice Park, attributes it to ice climbing's soaring popularity as well as the gym-like nature of the park.

"The fact that it's so accessible helps with the growth of the sport," O'Neil said. "In my time, you had to hike or ski in for multiple hours."